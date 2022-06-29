Nearly a million Marylanders are expected to travel for the July 4 weekend, including nearly 880,000 who will travel by car, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Friday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the period, with the heaviest travel times predicted to be 12 noon to 9 p.m., according to a AAA Mid-Atlantic press release.
The predicted 977,400 people expected to travel at least 50 miles between June 30 and July 4 is up 2.1% increase from last year.
They're part of an estimated 42 million Americans expected to drive during the holiday period.
About 64,900 Marylanders are expected to fly for the holiday.
The other busiest travel times, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic, are 2 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
