With the clock ticking, Frederick County's transit service is trying to reach a ridership threshold for the current fiscal year.
At the end of May, Transit Services of Frederick County had served 635,000 riders for the fiscal year 2023 — which ends Friday — with a goal of reaching 700,000 as it continues to recover from pre-pandemic levels.
The service transports about 65,000 riders in a typical month, putting the 700,000 goal within reach, said Jaime McKay, the transit system's deputy director.
McKay said she's hopeful they'll reach the mark, which track one-way trips, as well as the service's paratransit and taxi access programs.
“We've seen a lot of riders, and we've seen a lot of buses that are busier than they've ever been,” McKay said.
There were more than 900,000 riders in fiscal 2010 and 840,000 in fiscal 2014, but hasn't seen more than 700,000 since fiscal 2015, McKay said.
The numbers come as the system recovers from a low of 366,000 riders during the pandemic in fiscal 2021.
The system has been fare-free since March 2020, which was originally begun as a precaution during COVID but was continued as an equity issue.
Transit operates using grant funding from the Federal Transit Administration, the Maryland Transit Administration and the Frederick County government.
The Frederick County numbers come as bus transit numbers were up by more than 25% in the first three months of 2023 in cities with fewer than 100,000 people, compared to the same period for 2022, according to a report from the American Public Transportation Association.
Transit Services of Frederick County operates nine connector routes and six shuttle routes throughout the county, with the majority of stops located within the city of Frederick.
