Transit bus riders board buses Thursday afternoon at the Transportation Center on East Street. The county transit system is hoping to reach 700,000 riders by the end of the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

With the clock ticking, Frederick County's transit service is trying to reach a ridership threshold for the current fiscal year.

At the end of May, Transit Services of Frederick County had served 635,000 riders for the fiscal year 2023 — which ends Friday — with a goal of reaching 700,000 as it continues to recover from pre-pandemic levels.

