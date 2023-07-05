Frederick County's Transit Services reached its goal of 700,000 riders for fiscal year 2023, marking a slight bounceback from low ridership levels during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fiscal year 2023, which ran from July 1, 2022, through the end of June, was the first since 2015 during which Transit Services of Frederick County reached its ridership target.
Official numbers for the fiscal year are still being compiled, but the department met its goal by fewer than 100 riders, according to Mary Dennis, a communications manager for the transit service.
There have been no fares for using the county's public transit since March 2020, a measure that began as a COVID-era precaution to reduce contact among passengers. The fares policy has been kept in place to improve equity and accessibility. Dennis said this likely contributed to the recent rise in ridership.
"The lack of a financial barrier to ride contributed significantly to the increase in ridership," Dennis wrote in an email to The Frederick News-Post.
Dennis added that the agency has focused on outreach through social media, including a Travel Training program aimed at teaching users how to read bus schedules and use Google's transit feature to plan their routes, which has also boosted ridership levels.
At the end of May, the county transit service had recorded 635,000 riders during fiscal year 2023. Specific numbers for June, the last month of fiscal year 2023, have not yet been recorded, Dennis said.
Overall county transit service ridership dipped to the 600,000s in fiscal years 2018 and 2019, then dipped further in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, according to county transit data.
The declining ridership in recent years in Frederick County mirrored national trends.
"Since 2014, transit ridership has decreased nationwide due to a number of factors. Transit ridership levels are affected by population and employment densities, as well as major trip generators, such as shopping malls, schools and universities," Dennis wrote in an email to the News-Post.
Data from the American Public Transportation Association shows that total public transit ridership nationwide was over 10 billion in 2016 and 2017. In 2018 and 2019, it dropped to around 9 billions, and in 2020 and 2021, ridership decreased further to around 4 billion.
In both Frederick County and nationally, ridership levels saw an increase in 2022.
The transit service offers shuttle and connector buses within the county, as well as a curb-to-curb paratransit service and a supplemental taxi access service for senior citizens and people with disabilities.
From fiscal years 2018 through 2022, the connector bus service was the most widely used out of the transit service's offerings, according to county data.
The county's transit services are funded in part by Federal Transit Administration grant funding. By tracking ridership levels in its National Transit Database, the FTA determines how to apportion funding to different areas in the United States, according to the administration's website.
Tracking its ridership levels also helps the county transit service determine how to adjust its routes and services, Dennis said. She said the county is using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to redesign its bus network.
"This project allows us to use ridership along with other metrics to identify opportunities to rethink how and where our routes run," Dennis wrote in an email.
"For example, if one route picks up 1,000 riders a year but another picks up 100,000 riders a year, things can be adjusted to better serve the community and reflect changing transit use patterns," she wrote.
