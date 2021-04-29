Frederick County’s transit service wants to hear from riders and other members of the public as it develops its long-term strategic plan for the future.
TransIT Services of Frederick County is offering surveys as it develops its Transportation Development Plan, which is done every five years.
Responses to the survey could lead to adding services in an area of the county that’s growing or possibly devoting fewer services to an area that may not need what it did several years ago, said TransIT spokeswoman Kendall Tiffany.
As Frederick and the county change and develop, new communities, shopping centers and other areas that can serve as transit points are being built, she said. The survey can point to connectivity points, where people use TransIT to connect to MARC trains or commuter buses run by the state, Tiffany said.
There are surveys for transit riders and for the general public, both available in English and Spanish.
The county is asking that current riders take both the general public and riders’ surveys and consider transportation and mobility needs before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a TransIT release.
The system’s Transportation Development Plan also ties into the county’s Livable Frederick comprehensive plan’s strategies to improve mobility in the county, including rural transportation and multi-modal transportation systems.
The plan calls for a balanced transportation system that incorporates driving, transit, walking and biking. It further seeks a connected region that “flows in both directions, providing the inflow of workers and consumers that support Frederick’s strengthened role as a regional hub of jobs and goods.”
Among other details, the plan envisions Frederick and the areas immediately outside of it as a central growth district, with a series of transit corridor “spokes” tying other communities in the county into that central area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.