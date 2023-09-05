Transit-plus users can participate in a Taxi Access Program after scheduling or attempting to schedule three Transit-plus rides over the course of a month, according to the Frederick County Transit Services Division.
Through the Taxi Access Program, county residents with disabilities and those 60 and older can pay a ZIP code-based monthly fee to receive a swipe card loaded with county funds.
Participants in the program can use the card to pay for rides with participating taxi companies.
Originally, individuals were not considered eligible for the Taxi Access Program until they had been Transit-plus users for six months. Under the new model, individuals can meet eligibility requirements sooner.
“This decision was made after discussing needs with current Transit-plus users and identifying opportunities to provide more scheduling flexibility,” Transit Services spokesperson Mary Dennis wrote in a press release on Tuesday.
According to Dennis, the Taxi Access Program allows transit-dependent individuals to get around the county even when Transit-plus rides are not available.
People also can call Transit Services at 301-600-2065.
