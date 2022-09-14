Traveling by golf cart is a way of life for many in the Lake Linganore community. Some New Market area residents hope to see a renewed attempt to pass a bill to expand golf cart access to certain county roads.
The New Market Town Council on Sept. 8 voted 3-0 to be included in potential state legislation to allow golf carts on county roads. Councilmen Dennis Kimble and Shane Rossman were absent from the meeting.
This past legislative session, Frederick County's state senators attempted to push through Senate Bill 703 to create an exception to motor vehicle registration requirements for golf carts to operate on certain county roads.
The bill passed the Maryland Senate 44-0, with three senators absent, online legislative records show. When the bill reached the House Environment and Transportation Committee, it received an unfavorable vote.
In Lake Linganore, golf carts are part of the community. The homeowners association permits them on Lake Linganore Association-owned parking areas, some designated trails and other common areas, according to Michelle Doster, general manager for the association.
State Sen. Michael Hough, who sponsored the bill, said there are hundreds of golf carts in Lake Linganore. The bill would have helped local governments regulate the rules of the road for golf carts, he said.
Hough, who is running for Frederick County executive, did not know whether future state senators will renew the push for golf carts, but said he would support that legislation, if elected. Sen. Ron Young, who was also a sponsor, is not seeking re-election to the Senate either.
Kurt Rauschenberg, 40, and his family have lived in Lake Linganore for more than two years. One reason they moved from the Annapolis area was the amenities of Lake Linganore, he wrote in a letter to Hough in support of expanding golf cart access.
"It's a lifestyle thing," Rauschenberg told the News-Post.
He takes his golf cart down a steep hill in the neighborhood to pick up his mail. The family also uses a golf cart to take their children to Coldstream Beach, where vehicle parking can be hard to find on a beautiful day, he said.
The parking lot immediately next to the beach has 10 spaces. There is a grassy overflow lot roughly a quarter mile down the road.
Golf carts are ideal when parking is scarce, Rauschenberg said. He's seen golf carts lined up and down the beach when the weather is nice.
Golf carts are even used for local holiday parades, he said.
"Communities come together," Rauschenberg said.
However, to reach the trails where golf carts are permitted, they often have to pass over county roads.
"Really, to get onto the trails, you need to drive a little bit on the roads," Lake Linganore resident Ben Franich said in an interview.
Franich, 36, uses his golf cart to access trails for running and walks with his dog. He echoed Rauschenberg's feelings, agreeing golf carts make access to amenities easier.
Franich said parking at the pool and lake often fills up with cars quickly.
Last week, the New Market Town Council discussed the pros and cons of expanding golf cart access.
"I think it's great," Councilman Chris Weatherly said. "It'd make us unique."
He suggested golf carts would be better for navigating narrow roads.
One resident at the meeting said golf carts could alleviate school traffic and they would be easier for small children to enter and exit.
Golf carts could aid older residents, too, one man suggested. He said his mother would struggle to drive his truck, but she could take a golf cart to visit her friends nearby.
Some residents at the meeting expressed concern over how golf carts would be policed for speeding and worried how they would fare crossing busy roads.
Councilman Matthew Chance said some neighborhoods are scheduled to lose school bus service, so golf carts could help those families.
He believes golf carts could be "less intrusive" on overwhelmed roads and easier to park than standard vehicles. Chance said he pictured allowing golf carts in certain neighborhoods, such as Brinkley Manor and the Orchard.
Ultimately, the council decided it wanted the option to allow golf carts on county roads and voted in favor of being included in possible enabling legislation.
Mayor Winslow Burhans III said the council's vote did not constitute a final decision for or against golf carts.
"This gives us the ability to have that option and to have further discussion," Burhans said at the meeting.
