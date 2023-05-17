Much of what takes place at Frederick's Fort Detrick occurs behind the military base's fences, which are topped with strands of barbed wire to deter anyone from trying to get a closer look.
But on Wednesday, county transportation officials and members of the fort's military garrison gathered outside one gate to celebrate a link between the base and the community.
An ordinary-looking bus shelter near Fort Detrick's Veterans Gate, at the intersection of 7th Street and Military Road in Frederick, is the first “adopted” under the Adopt-a-Stop program begun by Transit Services of Frederick County.
The gate is the fort's only one with a bus shelter, Fort Detrick spokeswoman Lanessa Hill said.
Fort Detrick is the home of the United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, the National Cancer Institute, and other highly secure facilities.
Having a stop right outside the gate is important for the base's military and civilian personnel, said Brig. Gen. Anthony McQueen, the base's senior commander.
The base's personnel take great pride in keeping the installation and the community looking their best, and the chance to adopt the shelter is an extension of that, he said.
The base's Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program will be responsible for keeping the area around the shelter clean and notifying the transit agency of any repairs that are needed, said Specialist Jenade Pearson, president of the base's BOSS group.
The group is always looking for opportunities to provide volunteer and recreation opportunities for soldiers, she said.
When the base's deputy commander brought the opportunity to adopt the shelter to them, “we jumped right on it,” Pearson said.
Under the Adopt-a-Stop program, groups and organizations can take responsibility for one of the county's nearly 400 bus stops or shelters — cleaning up litter, reporting graffiti or damage to Transit, and letting the agency know about any service needs.
Adopters will be recognized with a sign at their stop and a certificate from the county thanking them for their support.
The Adopt-a-Stop program is part of an effort get more people involved with the county's transit system, said Transit Director Roman Steichen.
The partnership with Fort Detrick is also part of an effort to remove a stigma that can come with using public transit, he said.
“We've been fighting that battle for so long, and this is just a step in that direction,” Steichen said.
Fort Detrick sees itself as a member of the Frederick community, and taking responsibility for the shelter is a way to make the community better, said Command Sgt. Major Michael Dills.
Creating a sense of belonging in the community is important for people stationed at the base, he said.
“The Army is 50% of what they do. Frederick is the other 50%,” Dills said.
