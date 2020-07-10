Marylanders will be able to offer feedback later this summer on a draft study of the environmental impact of a plan to add toll lanes along Interstates 270 and 495, after the document was released on Friday.
Gov. Larry Hogan and his administration have said the project is essential to easing congestion in the region, as both a quality of life and an economic issue, with billions of dollars lost to vehicle delays, wasted fuel and emissions.
Four virtual hearings and two in-person hearings are scheduled in Montgomery and Prince George's counties to get response to the draft environmental impact statement for the study. No hearings are scheduled in Frederick, because this phase of the project only stretches from the American Legion Bridge between Montgomery County and Virginia to I-370 near Gaithersburg. A future phase of the project would address I-270 from I-370 to Interstate 70 in Frederick.
The project has drawn criticism from legislators and residents in Montgomery and Prince George's, concerning its impact on local homes and businesses and a shortage of transit options, as well as fears that more lanes would lead to more cars on the roads, as well as other issues.
On Friday, critics expressed concern about the draft environmental impact statement's size and density.
“The Draft Environmental Impact Statement weighs 90 pounds. That alone indicates that this project warrants intense scrutiny,” Josh Tulkin, director of the Maryland Sierra Club, said in a statement. “We are concerned that this massive highway project will exacerbate harm to our health and environment.”
On Monday, Frederick County Delegate Carol Krimm and Montgomery County Delegate Marc Korman sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Greg Slater, asking that the state do more to incentivize teleworking as a way to cut down on traffic, rather than adding more highway lanes.
The virtual meetings will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18, 20, and 25, and Sept. 3.
Anyone who wants to testify can register in advance at 495-270-p3.com/DEIS.
Live hearings are scheduled from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 1 at the Homewood Suites by Hilton in Largo, and from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Hilton Executive Meeting Center in Rockville.
To allow for social distancing, the testimony at those hearings will be scheduled by appointment, with participants signing up for hourly time slots.
Social distancing will be strictly enforced at the hearings, and masks or face coverings will be required, according to a Maryland Department of Transportation release.
Anyone interested in testifying can call 1-855-432-1483 to register.
The project involves a plan to build toll lanes along I-270 and I-495 to help ease traffic congestion in the region, which is among the worst in the country.
The toll lanes would be operated as a public-private partnership, in which the lanes are built by private contractors that would own the lanes and share proceeds from their use with the state.
The toll lanes would operate alongside existing free lanes.
The draft environmental assessment is part of a review of the project as part of compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act.
