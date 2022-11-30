Brunswick residents who rely on TransIT shuttles for rides into Frederick want the service to be available at midday and on the weekends, but TransIT staff members say the division does not have enough buses or drivers to expand.
TransIT Services of Frederick County is the government agency that provides public transportation, paratransit and commuter assistance in the county.
Staff members and drivers for the division hosted a public meeting Wednesday at the Brunswick City Park Building to give people a chance to ask about the division's programs and services, provide feedback on the shuttle that runs between Brunswick and Jefferson, and apply for jobs.
The Brunswick and Jefferson shuttle runs Monday through Friday. It is available between 6:08 a.m. and 10:10 p.m., then between 2:15 p.m. and 5:35 p.m., a schedule on the TransIT website shows. The shuttle makes stops between the two municipalities and the Frederick Transit Center in downtown Frederick.
Jimmy Hamilton, a Middletown resident, has worked as a TransIT driver for nearly nine years.
Hamilton, who drives the Brunswick and Jefferson shuttle each weekday morning, said he has heard from riders that they'd like service on the weekends and around the middle of the day, and to nearby grocery stores.
On a typical day, Hamilton said, he drives three people from Frederick to Brunswick and returns to the city driving roughly 15 passengers.
Among those who regularly ride the shuttle into Frederick is Johnny Brown, 73, who moved to Brunswick in April. He and his wife, Maggie, 62, rely on the shuttle to get to medical appointments and to grocery and retail stores.
Brown said the shuttle routes are infrequent, which can make it difficult for him to schedule his trips into the city. Additional trips to Brunswick, including in the middle of the day or in the evening, and especially on weekends, would grant flexibility to those in the community who rely on TransIT.
"There's a lot of people that like to get into Frederick on Saturdays. And they can't," he said. "So they're stuck until Monday."
Adding weekend service to the Brunswick and Jefferson shuttle, though, would be "extremely difficult" to do, said TransIT Director Roman Steichen.
TransIT operates using grant funding from the Federal Transit Administration and the Maryland Transit Administration, and money from the county government. Federal and state funding pay for about 70% of TransIT's operating costs, while the county government covers roughly 30%, Steichen said.
"Any service expansion we do is dependent on the availability of grant funding through FTA or MTA, or funded 100% locally," Steichen said. "And the county does not have that in its budget."
But, Steichen said, federal and state grant funding, which pay for TransIT's shuttle operations, have not increased in the last 15 years.
Shortages of buses and bus drivers have hampered TransIT's ability to expand services, too. Steichen said parts shortages have driven up the cost of purchasing new vehicles and have delayed, by several years, how long it would take for TransIT to receive new vehicles that it orders.
TransIT has also lost about 40% of its driving staff to retirement or to other transportation agencies that pay higher wages.
"Bus drivers, by and large, are an older group. And the pandemic forced a lot of them to take an early retirement ... and there are not a lot of young folks ready to backfill those positions," Steichen said. "This isn't a Frederick TransIT problem. This is a transit industry problem."
While the division may not have the resources to add another day of service or more shuttles to a route, removing an area of low ridership from a route could free up the shuttle to stop at more places in Brunswick, Steichen said.
The TransIT staff members have ridden the Frederick buses, spoken with drivers and set up tables at the Frederick Transit Center to hear from people in the county who rely on the service, Steichen said.
TransIT is also scheduled to hold a meeting at the Emmitsburg Town Office, 300A Seton Ave., from 4 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 8.
Twice per day on Monday through Friday, a shuttle runs from the Frederick Transit Center and makes stops in Emmitsburg and Thurmont.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.