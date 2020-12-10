Citing safety concerns, Frederick County announced Thursday the closure of the Keysville Road bridge over Toms Creek Thursday.
The Division of Public Works and Office of Transportation Engineering pointed to concerns over the bridge's structure, according to a statement from the county. Detour options will be posted Friday.
How long the closure will remain in effect is unknown, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.