Keysville Road bridge

Frederick County announced the emergency closure of the Keysville Road bridge over Toms Creek Thursday.

 Submitted photo

Citing safety concerns, Frederick County announced Thursday the closure of the Keysville Road bridge over Toms Creek Thursday.

The Division of Public Works and Office of Transportation Engineering pointed to concerns over the bridge's structure, according to a statement from the county. Detour options will be posted Friday.

How long the closure will remain in effect is unknown, officials said.

