The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to expand parts of U.S. 15 north of Leesburg to the Maryland border, a project slated to add more lanes and a bypass near Lucketts.
Board members said during Tuesday’s meeting that they hope the improvements will help with congestion and make the road safer. The vote was 6-2, with one absence.
The amendments will be made to the county’s 2019 Countywide Transportation Plan.
The improvements include widening much of the two-lane route from Whites Ferry Road to the Maryland state line to four lanes and adding medians, including a four-lane stretch with a median divide from Montresor Road to the village of Lucketts.
A bypass in Lucketts and a two-lane roadway with a median divide from Lucketts to St. Clair Lane are also planned.
The Lucketts bypass would be to the west of U.S. 15. The number of lanes south of Stumptown Road will be determined in a formal project study and project design, according to the first part of a two-part motion approving the plan.
The changes will also see the installation of a median from Stumptown Road north to St. Clair Lane, the plan shows. Part of Newvalley Church Road will potentially be used in a western realignment to avoid impacting the JK Black Oak Wildlife Sanctuary.
A second part of the motion, which passed unanimously, calls for the county staff to present a list of safety measures and other improvements to the board by Oct. 18 “that can reasonably be completed within seven years.” The list is to include prioritized improvements and the cost and timeline of the project.
In an interview before the meeting, county spokesman Glen Barbour said the project could cost between $200 million and $300 million. He said the county often pays for road construction through municipal bond borrowing, but would also explore whether federal or state money could help pay the cost.
Most of the approximately 40 public speakers at the meeting favored widening the route to reduce crashes and delays.
Christie Goodrum said the current configuration of U.S. 15 can’t accommodate the county’s explosive population growth. Population ballooned from 169,600 in 2000 to 420,959 in 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“My position on this topic doesn’t mean I want Loudoun County to be overdeveloped or for wildlife to be destroyed,” Goodrum said. “It is because the road itself is over capacity and antiquated and it’s been discussed for decades with little progress made by prior town leaders.”
Other speakers told of frequently being stuck in traffic, of vehicles nearly striking them while illegally driving on the shoulder and of watching firetrucks on emergency calls being delayed due to heavy traffic.
Evan Goodenow can be reached at egoodenow@loudountimes.com.
Maryland should do the same widening 15 from 340 to the Virginia border. Guess Maryland owns the bridge over the Potomac but that should be addressed as well.
