An alternating one-lane closure on Foxville Deerfield Road Bridge, south of Sabillasville, began on Wednesday and will continue for about three months, according to county officials.
The bridge over Owens Creek between Md. 550 and Manahan Road is undergoing maintenance, according to Brandon Henderson, a project manager for the county's engineering office.
