A bridge over Little Catoctin Creek near Brunswick that has been closed since July is expected to be open to traffic by the end of May.
As of April 13, the bridge replacement project on Md. 464 was 63 percent complete, according to the State Highway Administration.
The bridge had been one of 15 in the county identified as being structurally deficient, meaning that they remained safe for traffic but that minor repairs to maintain them were considered to be impractical.
All 15 bridges have been repaired or are in the process of being repaired.
The $4.66 million project will build a new, wider bridge, with two 11-foot-wide lanes and 5-foot shoulders for bicyclists, as well as stabilize the banks of Little Catoctin Creek to help prevent erosion.
In the past month, crews installed multiple components and poured concrete for two abutments, according to the SHA website.
They've also been putting in epoxy rebar for the new bridge deck, which is expected to be finished soon.
Workers are now setting the roadway joints, and installing a piece of equipment that will be used to pour the concrete for the new bridge deck.
The pouring of the deck is expected to take place this week.
The structure was built in 1933, and that section of Md. 464 is used by 3,700 vehicles daily.
While the bridge is closed, a detour using Olive School Road to Md. 180 to Md. 17 has been in effect.
Initial work on the project began in February 2019, but the bridge has been closed to traffic since July.
