State officials say the project to remake Middletown’s Main Street, which was scheduled to be finished by the end of June, should wrap up in the next few weeks.
Paving of Main Street from Broad Street to the area between Elm and Willow streets is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, State Highway Administration spokeswoman Sherry Christian said in an email Monday.
The road will be closed from Willow Street to Schoolhouse Drive between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., with a detour using Green Street to direct traffic around the work.
On Friday, workers will pave between Willow Street and Creamery Row, with single-lane closures and flaggers directing traffic.
Side streets will be connected to Main Street during the week of July 13. The town will be notified when specific dates are decided, Christian said.
As workers ground down the surface on Main Street last week, they found areas that needed patching before the final surface could go down, Christian said. Work on that area will continue through this week.
Begun in October 2016, the $16 million project was most recently expected to be substantially complete by June 30, including paving and striping.
On Monday, Christian said substantial completion is expected in the next few weeks.
There will still be sod placement and other minor work to be done, but the disruption to downtown businesses should be minimal, she said.
The decision on when it’s finished will be with SHA and its contractors, said Town Administrator Drew Bowen.
“They just tell us when it’s done, but you can clearly see the road is not done,” he said in an email Monday.
Alison Porter, owner of Hello Gorgeous salon on Main Street, said the work has been a little inconvenient but not too bad.
The shop has multiple entrances that they can direct customers to, and the work on the sidewalks outside was done by the time they reopened at the end of May after the coronavirus shutdown.
But she knows that wasn’t the case for other businesses further down the street.
“I like to think they worked out the kinks by the time they got here,” she said.
Porter said a lot of clients have said they feel like the work is never going to end, but no one has said they don’t want to come in because of the hassle.
And she’s hopeful about what the finished product will be.
“I think it will look gorgeous once it’s done,” she said.
