100 block S. Jefferson St.
The 100 block of South Jefferson Street in Middletown is displayed on Monday. The town is considering making changes to the traffic flow of the street in order to address concerns such as speeding and parking.

Middletown officials will consider several options for changes to South Jefferson Street over traffic, parking and other concerns.

One possibility would turn the 100 block of the street to one-way headed north and move the parking lane from the west side to the east side to provide more room for parking and turning, according to a memorandum from Director of Public Works Bruce Carbaugh to the commissioners Monday night.

