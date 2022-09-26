Middletown officials will consider several options for changes to South Jefferson Street over traffic, parking and other concerns.
One possibility would turn the 100 block of the street to one-way headed north and move the parking lane from the west side to the east side to provide more room for parking and turning, according to a memorandum from Director of Public Works Bruce Carbaugh to the commissioners Monday night.
That option would create an 11-foot travel lane and a 9-foot parking lane.
Another option would make the street one-way from the crest of a hill in the 300 block to Washington Street at the end of the 100 block. The 843-foot long section of street has parking on one side and reduces the travel lane to 11 or 12 feet, according to Carbaugh’s report.
Solving the issues on one of the oldest streets in town is going to take time, Town Administrator Drew Bowen told the commissioners Monday.
“It was a street that became a street before there were cars,” he said.
The commissioners plan to tour the area before their workshop meeting on Oct. 6 to get a better feel for the traffic issue.
The problems with traffic start each day around when the local schools let out and they continue until about 6 p.m., Judy Kopps, who lives in the 100 block of South Jefferson, told the commissioners Monday.
Residents in various parts of town have requested adding speed bumps, reducing speed or parking permits. Most requests have been rejected or proven to have little effect, Carbaugh’s memo said.
“The suggestion of creating a one way street or block does have some possibility along with possible traffic calming measures,” the memo said.
