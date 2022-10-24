The town of New Market is turning to a local homeowners association to help settle a neighborhood disagreement over parking spaces.
At the end of August, a contractor hired by the town painted lines for parking spaces along East Wainscot Drive in response to parking concerns, according to Mayor Winslow Burhans III. White lines were painted on East Wainscot between Old New Market Road and Prosser Street.
At recent town council meetings, a few East Wainscot residents asked the council to remove the lines, saying they are not needed.
"They don't fit. They don't belong," Carolyn Pritchett said at Thursday's meeting.
She said there are parking problems farther east on the road — such as vehicles parked close to fire hydrants and parked facing the wrong way — but not where she resides on East Wainscot, near Marley Street. Pritchett suggested that the parking lines be where the parking problems exist.
Pritchett criticized the council for not consulting with East Wainscot residents before installing lines. Council Vice President Shane Rossman apologized for the lack of communication.
Pritchett said the parking lines do not belong in front of $600,000 and $700,000 single-family homes.
Angela Mavis, another East Wainscot resident, also spoke against the lines.
"I just really think the lines kind of degrade the neighborhood," Mavis said.
Councilman Matthew Chance, a real estate attorney, said he has not seen evidence that parking lines devalue homes.
No residents spoke in favor of the parking lines at Thursday's meeting, but Burhans said the town has heard from some who favor them.
Burhans said the lines were meant to prevent haphazard parking.
The lines, depending on the material used to create them, could be removed by water blasting or grinding the road, town engineer Shawn Burnett said.
Chance expressed interest in hearing from other East Wainscot residents. He said he did not want the town to pay to remove the lines, only to add them back later.
"It's kind of the same five people who are being very loud, but that's a big street with a lot of houses," Chance said.
The council unanimously approved Councilman Dennis Kimble's motion that the town ask the Brinkley Manor Homeowners Association to survey residents on East Wainscot between Old New Market Road and Prosser Street. A letter will be sent to the HOA.
School bus service stoppage
In other business, the town council is attempting to prevent Frederick County Public Schools from stopping school bus service to some neighborhoods.
Parents of New Market Elementary students in The Orchard and Brinkley Manor subdivisions received a letter from FCPS in July stating that school bus transportation would no longer be provided there. The letter, a copy of which was provided to the News-Post, cited recent improvements to sidewalks and crosswalks.
Councilman Chris Weatherly said the bus service is scheduled to stop in those neighborhoods around Dec. 22.
Weatherly said the path that students would have to walk to school is unsafe, and suggested that traffic would worsen if more parents drive children to school. He cited instances of speeding and crashes on Main Street, and said a middle school-age student was struck in a crosswalk walking home from school last year.
"I cannot imagine a 6-year-old trying to navigate across that road. It's just too dangerous," Weatherly said.
The council unanimously approved sending FPCS a letter in support of continuing bus service.
The town council is moving closer to building a barn to host events in New Market Community Park.
The approximately 1,800-square-foot building would have an occupancy of 170 people, according to planning documents. In the summer of 2021, the council voted to devote up to $175,000 for the project.
At Thursday's meeting, councilmen discussed letting local schools use the building as a gathering place in case of an emergency. Additionally, the council let Weatherly look into how the building might benefit from solar power.
Burhans in an interview said the proposed barn in is in the design stage and nearly ready to go out to bid.
Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.