The Frederick County Office of Transportation Engineering is scheduled to begin a replacement project of the bridge on Old Mill Road near Thurmont on or about July 31, according to county spokesperson Chloe Scott.
A daytime detour will be put in place. Local traffic will be directed to use Md. 77 west to Old Frederick Road to minimize disruptions to roadway traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.