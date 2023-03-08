Sharon Gooden knew she couldn’t go home and let her children see her crying like she was.
It was 2017, and she was working two jobs — one at a Costco warehouse in Monrovia and another at a Walmart in Germantown. One paycheck paid for rent. The other paid for bills and other necessities.
Gooden came to Frederick the year before, leaving Jamaica with her son and daughter in tow to find something better.
She had no car and no driver's license. That day, like many other days, she was overwhelmed, so she was crying.
A lot has changed since then.
Now, Gooden is $1,000 away from saving enough money for a new home.
Last month, she started saving up to get a car — she’s up to $200 — and she is one driving test away from getting her driver's license.
She credits United Way of Frederick County — a nonprofit that helps asset limited, income restrained, employed (ALICE) households with health, education and financial stability — with getting her where she is today.
“I have to show my appreciation, my joy for this place,” she said. “It is standing behind me and I mean, just showing me that there's hope and there's still a lot of good people.”
At United Way, Gooden is enrolled in two programs — the Pathway to Homeownership and the Pathway to Transportation.
Under the homeownership pathway, Gooden's goal is to save $3,000, which United Way will then match with $12,000, giving Gooden a total of $15,000 to try to buy a home.
She meets monthly with Rich Manfredo, a volunteer budget coach with United Way, to work on her budget and fine-tune it.
Gooden has gotten a good handle on her budget, Manfredo said, especially with the extra hurdle of not having a car.
A lot of her budget goes toward paying for rides to work — she now only works at the Costco warehouse — and back. She also has to get to places outside of work.
Gooden said she typically relies on the Ride United program, which has free or discounted ride program for various groups of people. She also counts on buses and coworkers who might give her a ride home.
Hopefully, a pathway program will help her become independent with transportation, so she can fully focus on getting a home, Manfredo said.
“She's been struggling for a long time and so, you know, I'm really happy to see progress,” he said. “And she's got hope, you know, for the future, which I think is the key.”
Like the homeownership pathway, the transportation pathway involves saving money.
United Way matches however much an individual saves up for a car that can be later bought through Second Chance Garage, a Frederick nonprofit that helps with transportation needs.
United Way also helps people go through driving school and get their license. Once a person has a license and a car, United Way continues to help with expenses by offering discounted prices for car repairs.
Gooden was practicing for her driver's test all last week, and her test was on Monday. She said she failed because nerves got the best of her. She isn't discouraged.
She has high hopes for herself, given that she never would have thought she would be this close to having her own home and car.
“There's nothing that is impossible,” she said.
When she allows herself to dream about the future, she thinks of a vegetable garden that she tends while basking in the sun. It would have callaloo, a leafy green vegetable native to Jamaica, similar to collard greens.
"When I have my home, I'll sit in my backyard. I'll plant some tomatoes, some cabbage, some callaloo," she said.
(1) comment
Nice story.
Best of luck to Ms. Gooden.
