Paving work on two bridges will close one lane of southbound U.S. 15 in Frederick overnight Thursday, according to the State Highway Administration.
Surface repairs on the U.S. 15 bridges over 7th Street and Rosemont Avenue will close the right lane of southbound travel between the two bridges, along with the exit ramp to Rosemont Avenue.
The work will start at 9 p.m. and is expected to be finished by 5 a.m. Friday, according to an SHA release.
The job's contractor, PDI Sheetz, will use electronic message boards, signs and cones to alert drivers and guide them through the work area.
