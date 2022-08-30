Elevators in two downtown Frederick parking garages will be shut down for repairs for several hours Wednesday.
The elevator in the Carroll Creek garage will be out of service for about four hours in the morning, and the elevator in the Court Street garage will be out of service for about four hours in the afternoon while the repairs are made, according to a news release from the city.
