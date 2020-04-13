The State Highway Administration will start work Tuesday on an extra lane along southbound U.S. 15 between Md. 26 and Motter Avenue, in a project that is expected to ease traffic congestion in the area.
The project is expected to be finished by June.
The right lane and shoulder of southbound U.S. 15 will be closed with crews from contractor C.J. Miller, of Hampstead, working from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, according to a SHA release.
Later in the project, crews will switch to night work, with the right lane and shoulder closed to traffic, as well as the ramp from westbound Md. 26, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Drivers on westbound Md. 26 heading south will be detoured to northbound U.S. 15 to the Monocacy Boulevard exit to access southbound U.S. 15.
The roughly $1 million project was announced in October by Sen. Michael Hough (R) and Delegate Carol Krimm (D) in an effort to ease traffic congestion in the crowded U.S. 15 corridor.
(1) comment
Sounds like this project should go smoothly.
