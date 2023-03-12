Mussetter Road will be closed at the railroad crossing for about five days beginning on March 20 to allow CSX to make repairs, Frederick County announced Friday.
A release from the county’s Office of Construction Inspection said the work includes removal of existing tracks and ties, as well as asphalt repairs.
