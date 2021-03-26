Linking Maryland and Virginia’s rail networks through Washington, D.C., presents a valuable opportunity to increase the Washington region’s economic power and quality of life, according to a new report.
The Greater Washington Partnership’s “Capital Region Rail Vision” outlines the benefits of creating a more unified and modern rail network from Baltimore to Richmond, Virginia, by linking Maryland’s MARC system with other regional rail systems, among other improvements.
While the existing system is “expansive, the regional rail network represents an untapped resource,” the report said.
Failing to link the MARC system with the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak service will make rail travel through the region more time consuming and complicated and prevent access to more housing, jobs, and other opportunities.
Both MARC and VRE currently end at Washington’s Union Station, and require a passenger wanting to travel from Frederick to Alexandria, Arlington or other destinations in northern Virginia to have a layover and change trains at Union Station. Currently, the two systems use different types of equipment that prevent their rolling stock from being able to access each other’s lines and stations, among other logistical problems.
“By making trips possible that are currently prohibitively long, complicated, uncertain, or expensive, run-through service will provide an opportunity for new origin destination pairs throughout the region,” the report states.
With Amazon’s HQ2 project coming to northern Virginia’s National Landing, and expected to create about 25,000 new jobs, unified service could allow someone from Frederick to more easily commute to a job there, or let Virginians travel to Frederick or Fort Meade or get to the outdoors in Frederick, said Joe McAndrew, vice president of transportation for the Greater Washington Partnership.
The region already has a fairly expansive system, but it’s nowhere near its full potential, he said.
According to the report, an improved rail system could help link emerging job centers in northern Virginia, central Maryland, and the Washington suburbs with more housing options around the region.
With the region expected to add several million people over the next 25 years, more trains could help make housing more equitable and accessible, and give cities that aren’t centrally located a great opportunity to redevelop, McAndrew said.
The number of commuters who drove themselves alone dropped by more than 2 percent between 2007-08 and 2017-18, and use of commuter transit went up, according to a recent travel survey, said Tim Canan, planning, data, and research program director for the Transportation Planning Board of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.
Commuter rail systems like MARC and VRE serve a wider market than the Metrorail system, because it reaches farther out from the region’s Washington core.
Allowing run-through service between the two networks would let people access more jobs and allow companies to draw from a larger talent pool, he said.
