Frederick County commuters will have an improved parking option, with the opening of a new State Highway Administration park and ride lot on Elmer Derr Road near U.S. 15.
The new 154-space lot officially opened Monday, replacing two smaller lots nearby that officials said no longer met the demand from commuters.
The new lot also includes a waiting area for pedestrians, space for commuter buses to operate, ramps that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and a stormwater management facility.
The transit bus area will provide a multi-modal transportation hub for commuters along the busy U.S. 15 corridor, Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr. said in an SHA news release.
Work on the $4 million project began in the spring of 2021. It was done by contractor C.J. Miller of Hampstead.
The new lot provides more space than the two smaller lots, which had fewer than 100 combined spaces. Vehicles often parked along nearby roads when the lots were full.
On Monday, the entrance to one of the lots was blocked off from traffic, while a portable sign in the other lot warned commuters that it would close later that day.
The project had been one of Frederick County's transportation priorities for several years, with the slow pace of the project causing frustration for county officials.
In 2018, the county sent a letter to then-Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn saying: “We don’t believe it should take over 3 years just to design and build a parking lot and are disappointed that this has not been addressed by MDOT SHA over the past year.”
Some findings in the initial soil work caused redesigns of the project's stormwater management ponds, SHA spokesman Charlie Gischlar wrote in an email Tuesday.
The construction phase was slowed by some issues related to the pandemic, including supply chain problems that delayed the start of construction, he wrote.
"Even though we had hoped to accelerate the construction schedule to open the lot sooner we are pleased that it has opened earlier than the original completion date of November 2022 established in the contract," Gischlar wrote.
