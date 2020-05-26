Two ramps between Interstate 270 and Md. 85 will be closed at night through mid-June as part of an ongoing State Highway Administration interchange project.
The ramp from southbound I-270 to northbound Md. 85 and the ramp from northbound Md. 85 to I-270 are scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Mondays through Fridays while crews work on underground pipes as part of the $86 million project to improve the interchange.
The work is expected to be finished by the middle of June.
The overall project will eventually replace two structurally deficient bridges built in 1950 that carry more than 115,000 vehicles per day on I-270 over Md. 85 with one three-span structure instead. The full project is expected to wrap up by the fall of 2022.
The project will also widen Md. 85, adding a lane in each direction, from Spectrum Drive to just north of Crestwood Boulevard.
It will add a new median, and ramps and sidewalks that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The interchange project and the related widening work is essentially the first phase of a project that is one of Frederick County’s top transportation priorities.
The second phase of the project would widen Md. 85 to a four-lane divided road between Guilford Drive and Spectrum Drive, along with pedestrian improvements.
The third phase would widen Md. 85 into a six-lane divided road from Crestwood Boulevard to English Muffin Way, with a new bridge over Ballenger Creek.
