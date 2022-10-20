United Way of Frederick County is forming a partnership to expand ride options for underserved individuals and families.
Ride United Network (RUN) is anticipated to start in March 2023, Ken Oldham, CEO and president of United Way of Frederick County, said Thursday during a leadership breakfast.
“We're hopeful that this will be another very significant toolbox in our transportation community in Frederick County,” he said. “And I'm hopeful and anticipating that we'll be able to hit some of those major gaps that we saw in our program.”
RUN is a product of the United Ride pilot program that ran from November 2021 to June of this year.
The program provided more than 4,200 rides to asset limited, income constrained, employed (ALICE) individuals and collected 12 to 18 data points per ride. The data looked at gender, age, ethnicity, the purpose of the ride, where people were going and more.
With the data, United Way identified transportation service gaps that RUN aims to fill using ride providers. The gaps were found among youths, older people, veterans and those in rural areas, Oldham said.
Ride providers will have to apply to be a part of RUN and receive funding through the program to help with the gaps. Oldham said United Way hopes to have all of the ride providers selected by February 2023.
Some organizations that could apply as ride providers are entities such as City Youth Matrix, which provides transportation to youths, or Partners in Care, which provides rides for older people, Oldham said.
RUN already received $250,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act that should pay for 8,000 to 10,000 rides over two years, Oldham said. More funding is anticipated from other sources, he said.
Once RUN starts, it doesn’t mean data collection will stop. Oldham said data collection is crucial to gauge the need for transportation and how to fill it.
The data could also be used by community leaders, he said. For example, it could show where to add a bus route.
Several organizations that provide rides to groups that need transportation, like older people, youths, those with mental health problems, and low-income households, spoke on Thursday about their struggles to provide the needed resource to everyone.
Suzi Borg, the crisis services division director at the Mental Health Association of Frederick County, said the organization can’t always get transportation for people who call.
“It's great for the number of people we've helped, but there are people that we haven't been able to help and those situations where maybe somebody doesn't quite meet the criteria,” she said. “How do we help them?”
That's where RUN steps in.
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner, the breakfast’s keynote speaker, emphasized how important transportation is, especially for ALICE individuals and households.
“We need transportation to get to work, to go to school, to run our errands, to go to medical appointments, all of the essentials of day-to-day life. So public transportation plays an important and key role in connecting individuals and families to resources and opportunities,” she said.
