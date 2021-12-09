After being forced to close earlier this year, the Utica Road covered bridge over Fishing Creek has officially reopened for traffic. But the Frederick County Department of Engineering and Construction Management said weight restrictions will remain in place.
The bridge has been closed since June 26 after being damaged by an oversized vehicle, according to a news release from the department. Reporting at the time of the incident indicates a truss on the historic bridge was taken off the bridge and several tie beams were badly damaged.
Since then, the bridge has been in the process of being repaired by Fitzgerald's Heavy Timber Construction Inc., the release says.
Even though the bridge has reopened, the weight restriction of 30,000 pounds and height restriction of 9-feet-6-inches will remain in effect.
The bridge has a lengthy history, dating back to 1850 when it originally spanned the Monocacy River. It was rebuilt and relocated to its current location spanning Fishing Creek after being washed away by a storm in 1889, according to Visit Frederick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.