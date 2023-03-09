Walkersville on Wednesday unanimously approved a $1.1 million bid to reconstruct Maryland and Maple avenues, including curbs, sidewalks and gutters.
Walkersville on Wednesday unanimously approved a $1.1 million bid to reconstruct Maryland and Maple avenues, including curbs, sidewalks and gutters.
Wastler and Sons, based in Middletown, was awarded the job with a bid of $1,144,397.
Walkersville’s public works director, Joe Birch, said four companies expressed interest in the project, but Wastler and Sons was the only bidder.
A start date for construction wasn’t announced during Wednesday's town meeting.
Maple Avenue has been in bad shape and deteriorating, Town Manager Sean Williams said in an interview Thursday, and the town has talked since the summer of 2021 about redoing the road.
If the town repairs the road, curbs and gutters, the sidewalks would become a tripping hazard, he said, so the town added sidewalks to be renovated, as well.
Maryland Avenue is a small road that juts out of Maple Avenue. The town figured it would make sense to add Maryland Avenue to the reconstruction project, Williams said.
During the meeting Wednesday, Commissioner Michael McNiesh raised a concern that the project includes sidewalks, since the town charter says homeowners are responsible for maintaining sidewalks that touch their property.
The charter reads: “Property owners, occupants, or other persons in control of any lots of lands located in Walkersville shall maintain their sidewalk bordering their parcels of land in a state that is free of hazardous conditions.”
This section of the charter has been the source of push and pull within the town, with occupants and homeowners asking for sidewalks to be replaced, and the town stating it is not its responsibility to do so.
By repairing the sidewalks on Maple and Maryland avenues, McNiesh said, the town could be setting precedent that it will repair sidewalks for homeowners on other streets.
“My recommendation to the board would be we change the code if we are going to pursue this for the town to assume control of the sidewalks for whatever reason,” he said. “Come to agreement on that first, but I think this sets a bad precedent.”
Commissioner Mary Ann Brodie-Ennis said she understood this concern, but the town has to repair the sidewalks for the sake of the “continuity of construction."
“When you're doing the road … for the continuity of construction, I've been informed, we've been informed, that it's better to do the sidewalks at the same time,” she said.
Birch confirmed Brodie-Ennis’ statement.
Follow Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel
