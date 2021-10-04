One lane of North Market Street in downtown Frederick will be closed during part of the day Tuesday and Wednesday as city workers make repairs to a water main.
The lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Church Street and Second Street.
Residents and businesses in the area may see disruptions in their water service between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a release from the city.
Drivers are encouraged to find alternative routes during the work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.