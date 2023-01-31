With funding for expanding U.S. 15 included in the state’s six-year capital transportation budget through Fiscal Year 2028, the top priority on Frederick County’s next wish list is money to widen Interstate 70.
The Maryland Department of Transportation has forwarded the six-year capital budget for Fiscal Years 2023 through 2028 to the state legislature for approval.
During a Frederick County Council meeting Tuesday, officials discussed local priorities for the six-year capital budget for Fiscal Years 2024 through 2029.
The I-70 project, which would widen 3 miles of roadway between Mount Phillip Road and Interstate 270, is key to maintaining and improving the regional supply-chain network, according to a draft of the county’s priority letter.
The estimated daily traffic on I-70 between Mount Phillip Road and I-270 is expected to increase 55% over the next 20 years, according to the Department of Transportation.
Each year, county and municipal governments send priority letters to the Department of Transportation for consideration in the next year’s capital budget, known as the Consolidated Transportation Program.
Frederick County’s top priority has long been expanding U.S. 15 along a 4-mile stretch from I-70 to Md. 26 to alleviate safety concerns and relieve traffic congestion through Frederick.
The Department of Transportation included construction funding for the U.S. 15 project in its capital budget through Fiscal Year 2028, which meant a funding increase of $166 million over what the department funded in its capital budget through Fiscal Year 2027.
Daily traffic on U.S. 15 from I-70 to Md. 26 is expected to increase drastically over the next two decades, according to estimates from the Department of Transportation.
Between 87,000 and 110,000 vehicles travel the 4-mile stretch every day, according to the Department of Transportation. The department estimated that, by 2042, the same road will have between 121,400 and 182,100 vehicles on it daily.
The county’s other top priorities include adding two lanes along Md. 194 between Md. 26 and Devilbiss Bridge Road, and widening Md. 85 between Ballenger Creek and Guilford Drive to support redevelopment opportunities and improve driver safety.
The county generally lists four leading priorities in its wish list to the Department of Transportation. With construction funding secured for expanding U.S. 15 through Frederick, the county moved up a project that is in the preliminary planning stage: widening or adding interchanges to U.S. 15 between Md. 464 and U.S. 340 to improve “safety and operation in the corridor.”
The county also requested funding for TransIT Services of Frederick County, and to review and assess improvements for a height-restricted CSX railroad bridge south of New Market that numerous trucks have become stuck under and blocked the road.
TransIT is grant-funded, and the state funds about a quarter of the division’s costs. In the draft letter, the county has requested an increase in funding for more vehicles, drivers and routes for paratransit services, fixed-route services in Frederick, and urban and rural shuttle services.
The county is expected to send the letter to the Department of Transportation in March, said Mark Mishler, transportation engineering supervisor for the county.
