U.S. Rep. David Trone is asking the United States Postal Service to look at opening a new post office in Urbana.
Trone (D-Dist. 6) has sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy explaining that the nearest post office to Urbana is nearly 10 miles away in downtown Frederick.
“Several adjacent, similarly-sized communities already have their own local post office facilities,” Trone wrote. “Opening a local office in Urbana would save my constituents from having to travel several miles to mail their packages, and would also allow the USPS to better serve the growing number of homes and businesses in the area.”
— Ryan Marshall
