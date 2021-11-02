Update: 11:09 p.m.
In the second round of results released Tuesday night, Mayor Michael O'Connor maintained a lead with 2,097 votes to Republican Steven Hammrick's 650.
The write-in votes, which didn't distinguish between Dougherty and Young, totaled 644 votes.
Katie Nash maintained her place as the top vote-getter among alderman candidates, with 2,239 votes.
Kelly Russell was second with 2,233 votes, followed by Derek Shackelford with 2,131, Donna Kuzemchak with 2,114, Ben MacShane with 1,956, and Republicans Michelle Shay with 1,332 votes and Robert Fischer with 1,235.
There were 184 write-in votes recorded.
Original story: 10:02 p.m.
Final results in Frederick's city elections won't be known for several days, but Democratic candidates held an early advantage to retain control of the mayor's office and Board of Aldermen in the first round of returns announced Tuesday night.
The city's shift to mail-in and drop box voting, along with in-person early and Election Day voting, meant that the final votes won't be counted until Friday or possibly even Saturday.
“It's kind of like, OK, Christmas is here, but you don't get to open your presents until New Year's,” said Jennifer Dougherty, the former mayor who is mounting a write-in challenge to Mayor Michael O'Connor, as she greeted voters outside the city's polling center on New Design Road Tuesday evening.
While the new arrangement is different from the usual election night, it's essentially the same whether you're waiting a few hours for results or a few days, O'Connor said.
But the preliminary results that were expected out late Tuesday should give a pretty good idea of how the race will shape up, he said.
The mayor's race was a contest between O'Connor and Republican Steven Hammrick, as well as write-in campaigns by Dougherty and supporters of former alderman and county commissioner Blaine Young.
O'Connor jumped out to an early lead in the first round of results announced, which included only early canvassing and early in-person voting, with 1,641 votes to Hammrick's 432.
The write-ins, which didn't differentiate between Dougherty and Young, totaled 283.
The race for five alderman positions involved incumbent Democrats Donna Kuzemchak, Ben MacShane, Kelly Russell, and Derek Shackelford and Democratic challenger Katie Nash, as well as Republican challengers Robert A. Fischer and Michelle Shay.
Shay said she would prefer not to have to wait for results, but she understood that with the mail-in and drop box votes, it will take a while for everything to be counted.
The multiple write-in campaigns may also slow things down, she said.
Nash topped the first round of results for alderman with 1,674, narrowly beating Russell's 1,672.
Kuzemchak, Shackelford, and MacShane were next, with 1,602, 1,600 and 1,503, respectively.
Shay had 754 votes and Fischer 693. There were 68 write-in votes recorded.
While in-person early voting had brought in about 35 people a day, Tuesday had been the busiest day of the election, said Mike Watterson, one of the two chief election judges at the polling center on New Design Road.
Turnout had been pretty steady all day, he said.
There were 1,061 in-person votes Tuesday, along with 193 early votes over the four days of early voting, said Barbara Wagner, interim election director for the Frederick County Board of Elections.
Voter Alex Utt said he came out to vote in person Tuesday because he likes the atmosphere on Election Day.
Utt said he enjoyed “just being part of the process.”
Jacqueline Ford said she has previously voted by absentee ballot when she was in college.
But Tuesday, working from home, going to vote in-person seemed like a good chance to get out of the house, she said.
The city expected to have initial results of canvassing to date, in-person early voting and day-of voting late Tuesday night. The results of mail-in and dropbox voting were expected to be announced Thursday and Friday evenings, with the vote counting continuing into Saturday if necessary, according to a city news release.
The election results are scheduled to be certified at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 10.
Who was it who wrote that Michael would get over 50% of the vote even if both Jennifer and Blaine decided to run as write-in candidates? Oh yah, that was me, $0.03
