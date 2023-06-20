Updated: More public records reveal details of Amazon's failed data center plans

On June 14, 2019, Frederick County's now-former executive director of economic development signed a nondisclosure agreement with Amazon.com Inc., agreeing that the county's economic development office would not disclose confidential information to anyone without Amazon's consent.
The same day, Jayson Knott, the senior director in the Maryland Department of Commerce's business development office, emailed an Amazon employee with plans to visit potential data center sites in the area.
"Let's meet at Frederick visitor center at 10am," Knott wrote in an email to Tony Burkart, listed on Linkedin as having served as Amazon Web Services' economic development manager at the time. "Since most properties are close enough together we can hit as many as you want."
The information about the nondisclosure agreement, or NDA, as well as emails exchanged between the county staff, state employees and representatives from Amazon, was included among public records obtained by The Frederick News-Post this week.
The county and various state agencies, including the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Maryland Department of the Environment, produced the records for the Sugarloaf Alliance in response to public records requests the local preservation group filed in 2022 and 2023.
The records provide further insight into Amazon's efforts to develop data centers in the county, a $30 billion proposal that fell through sometime in 2021 after the company and the county couldn't reach an agreement on the timeline for the project.
Amazon's proposed project in Frederick County was referred to as both "Project Herron" and "Project Holiday," according to the records.
Other records, released by the county to the Sugarloaf Alliance last week in response to a judge's order, point to the fact that Amazon representatives provided input to county staff as they internally drafted a bill on critical digital infrastructure, which governs where and how data centers in the county can be built.
Last week's released records also included emails exchanged among the Frederick County staff, in which individuals expressed doubt about being able to keep Amazon's plans in the county under wraps.
The additional records obtained by the News-Post this week also point to efforts from state employees to similarly keep Amazon's involvement under wraps.
In an email to a fellow state employee on Feb. 16, 2021, Knott said he would make a case to keep Amazon anonymous in a process that would normally require public notice.
"I'm having a call later this week with DOIT [Maryland Department of Information Technology] and MDOT OAG [Maryland Department of Transportation Office of Attorney General]. As part of the AWS project, the company will need to access state highway rights of way for fiber. Part of this process includes some public notice which may jeopardize their anonymity," Knott wrote. "My discussion is to make the business-competitive case to do this process anonymously."
The records also show that the Maryland Department of Commerce and Maryland Department of the Environment were involved in talks with Amazon and the county, providing guidance on air permits, potential data center locations and more.
One record, provided by the state environment department, shows a conceptual site plan for data centers on a swath of land west of Interstate 270. The plan showcases two campuses, each with four buildings.
This swath of land is the same one that was removed from a proposed protected area in the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan as the county's talks with Amazon played out in 2021.
A previous unreleased draft from March 2021 of the Sugarloaf area plan was obtained by the Sugarloaf Alliance prior to last week's record returns, according to Steve Black, president of the preservation group.
In the draft of the plan, a chunk of land bordered by I-270 to the east is included in the proposed protected area.
In the September 2021 draft of the Sugarloaf plan, the first to be released for public review, the same chunk of land is not included in the plan.
That tract of land encompasses property that has been owned by Natelli Holdings II LLC since 2003 after purchasing it from Kiplinger Washington Editors Inc. for $3.5 million, according to state property records.
Attempts to reach Natelli Holdings II LLC for comment were unsuccessful Tuesday.
After Amazon's proposal fell through, the piece of land was seemingly returned to the protected boundary of the plan.
The tract of land was included in the protected area in a version of the plan from July 2022, which the County Council passed in October 2022.
During its vote, the council also postponed a decision on development restrictions in the area. The matter is back with the Frederick County Planning Commission for consideration.
Most of this land is currently designated for agricultural use, but part of the draft plan from March 2022 proposed rezoning these areas as a resource conservation area.
The tract of land that was removed from the plan's boundaries was just one of several sites Amazon was eyeing in the county, Kai Hagen, a former county councilman, said in an interview.
Hagen was an outspoken advocate for preservation and for the Sugarloaf plan while he was on the council, and served in that capacity during August 2021, when the council held two closed session meetings with representatives from Amazon.
According to Hagen, Amazon wanted to build data centers in three different parts of the county with five such centers in each — Urbana, Adamstown and in Brunswick.
He also said County Council members did not know about Amazon's plans until the closed session meetings.
The company, Hagen said, wanted its development plans to play out on a timeline that was too tight for members of the council and Planning Commission to make changes based on their own opinions and public feedback.
"There was no way to do everything they wanted done in the time we had ... and still have a reasonable, legitimate, publicly engaged process," Hagen said, adding that the disagreement on the timeline caused Amazon to pull out of the project.
In an email to county spokesperson Vivian Laxton on Friday, The Frederick News-Post asked when Amazon first approached the county about potentially developing data centers in the Frederick area and whether suggestions posed by Amazon were included in the final critical digital infrastructure legislation the county adopted.
The News-Post also asked if County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, who served on the County Council during the county's talks with Amazon, had a statement on the company's involvement in the county.
Chloe Scott, Frederick County’s public affairs specialist, wrote in an email on Friday that the county needed more time to gather relevant information and will provide “substantive responses” early next week.
“We appreciate the FNPs desire to get good information to their readers and want to make sure when we respond that we are providing accurate information to their questions which will unfortunately take a bit of time for us to gather all the relevant information,” Scott wrote. “We look forward to getting substantive responses to their questions early next week and hope that they’ll run an additional story at that time.”
In a statement Tuesday, Laxton did not directly address some of the News-Post's questions.
"Industry officials and county staff offered their opinions on matters officials were considering. The County wants staff to feel comfortable offering their candid opinions and sharing their honest concerns, which is why the County always wants to protect those conversations," Laxton's statement said. "The County is concerned that the Court's recent ruling will create a chilling effect on staff's ability to offer advice."
Laxton added in a voicemail to the Frederick News-Post that various versions of the county's critical digital infrastructure legislation were included in last week's record release, directing reporters to determine from those documents whether language suggested by Amazon was included in the final legislation.
Frederick County Councilman Jerry Donald, who represents District 1 and served on the council at the time of the closed meetings with Amazon, wrote in an email to the News-Post it's the council's job to look at potential business opportunities for the county.
Donald said he is not supposed to comment on closed meetings, but he has general concerns about the water and electricity required for data center operation.
In an email to the News-Post, Council member Renee Knapp wrote: "I don’t have any insights to offer regarding Amazon Web Services interest in Frederick County. I was not a a member of the County Council at that time. Moving forward, it’s important to continue to reassess and refine the county’s Critical Data Infrastructure standards. We have the opportunity to learn from experiences in the data center industry in neighboring counties, so we can add to Frederick County’s technology economy while preserving our agricultural and natural resources."
Other members of the County Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A question that remains unanswered is:
Were the closed sessions/meetings of the county council involving Amazon justified? I don't claim to know, I'm asking.
If so, what was the justification for having the closed meetings? Was is as simple as Amazon requested that they be closed?
Closed meetings are appropriate sometimes, I'm wondering if that was the case with the Amazon discussions.
I can see why Amazon (or any company in their position) would want absolute "Cone of Silence" secrecy -- no competition; reduce the chance of land prices being jacked up; avoid pesky public resistance -- but from my perspective at least, the rights of Frederick County citizens outweigh those of a corporation that is trying to skirt the usual process.
The Amazon / County Council closed meetings were the subject of a formal Open Meeting Act complaint in 2021.
https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/politics_and_government/levels_of_government/county/council/maryland-board-finds-frederick-county-council-violated-open-meetings-act/article_984e9b69-726f-5fdf-82b6-585bac2beced.html
https://www.fredericknewspost.com/news/politics_and_government/levels_of_government/county/council/frederick-county-council-responds-to-concerns-about-closed-meetings-from-august/article_432b1859-1391-51d7-97e1-e07a5dc30ad6.html
and for those who love the raw, unfiltered, legal opinions...
https://www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov/Opinions%20OMCB%20Documents/Vol15/15OMCB156.pdf
and
https://www.marylandattorneygeneral.gov/Opinions%20OMCB%20Documents/Vol16/16OMCB140.pdf
Thank you Lorax, these links are very helpful! [thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
I actually read both articles and the legal opinions when they were published but had forgotten them.
BTW -- the FNP article dated Nov 30, 2021, links to the meeting minutes:
https://www.frederickcountymd.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/12700
Quotes from the Dec 21 article:
"...the Maryland Open Meetings Compliance Board, part of the state Attorney General’s office, ruled the council had violated the state’s open meetings law in both meetings. According to the compliance board, the council ran afoul by failing to provide “any meaningful information” about the topics discussed in closed session as part of its meeting summary and by failing to maintain adequate closed-session minutes."
"“Public discussions about such a proposal can impact these businesses in varied and unexpected ways, and the county tries to honor requests for initial privacy while balancing the need for public transparency,” the council’s statement said."
So apparently it *was* Amazon that requested that the meetings be closed -- at least it sounds like it. As for the "balance", well, that seems to have been heavily weighted toward Amazon.
Arguing against what I believe is in the best interests of FredCo for a moment:
Frederick County has a LOT going for it. It is a very desirable place to live and do business. *WE* should be setting the rules for any negotiations -- not corporations. We do not need to kowtow to get companies to locate here. There is no need for TIFs and/or other incentives. So Amazon walked? There is already another corporation building a data center on the former Eastalco property (if they can abide by MDE regs). There should be no closed meetings unless they are in OUR best interest. The citizens of Frederick County come first.
The above opinion is directed at those that want further destruction of fields, farms, woodlands, and waterways. My position is that growth will end sometime. We might as well slow and stop it on our terms. Large employers should be encouraged to follow the example that has been set by the many leading corporations that are taking advantage of the lower taxes; fewer regulations; cheaper land; less traffic congestion; lower cost of living; and so-called "right to work" laws in the more rural areas down south. We're beyond full.
PS: I see the right side of your comment got cut off. That just happened to me recently. That's something that does not happen with proper forums. I used the links in the email I received from the FNP.
Is the interactive map with the orange bar working for anyone else?
I think data centers need to be looked at from a planned obsolescence POV. What is their lifecycle? Will these monoliths be obsolete in 20 -30 years? If so, how can they be repurposed? Remember the first cell phones were the size of bricks.
And what does this $30 billion dollar investment look like when you pull back the curtain? How much of it is the physical assets, that again, could very well be obsolete in a generation and repurposed into what?
I don’t see how anyone can justify the flattening of 100s of acres of farm and forest and the grotesque amounts of CO2 that will be emitted in doing so, all for for something that most likely will prove too costly to operate in 20 years as servers shrink and no longer require these monoliths to house them.
This county has pledged to drastically reduce its GHG emissions over the next few decades. That simply can’t be accomplished if we concurrently buildout and operate massive data center campuses at this scale. We need to establish guidelines and metrics for CO2 pollution before proceeding with this, and that includes the embedded CO2 in the construction materials - bricks and mortar if you will and the electronics themselves.
There’s plenty of shopping malls getting shuttered across the country. Sears just closed at FSK. Let’s repurpose that building into a data center first before ripping up our bucolic landscape. Build a couple more stories on top of it if need be.
Computers individually have a limited lifetime, but as a whole I cannot imagine that they would become obsolete anytime soon. I do not believe these are particularly sophisticated; large buildings with an open floor plan with tons of electricity and cooling. I assume that every few years all the individual servers would be replaced as a matter of normal operations.
Matt: Agree it is desirable to minimize the take of farmland and forest but a lot more of those acres are threatened by subsidized windmills and solar farms than by data centers (DCs). If the DC people want to buy obsolete shopping malls for DCs as you suggest: fine by me. But more likely such sites will be bought up by people proposing a higher urban value use -- like housing, schools, new commercial etc. Benefitting more from the urban location they'll outbid the DC guys, I'm guessing. An ideal location for DCs is probably alongside a noisy highway. Noise doesn't worry them and they can easily plug-in to the highway right-of-way for their data cables.
CO2 emissions are a global issue. In Fred Co we're a mere 0.3m people in a world of 8,000m with correspondingly insignificant economic activity and emissions. Plus Frederick Co has no agency at all in CO2 emissions because for each DC we say No to there will be some other county that will say Yes to that exact same DC. We just move it somewhere else and global CO2 emissions are unchanged.
Yes DCs may, as you say, at some point go obsolete. So long as the DC operators carry the full capital costs and fully own them, that's their problem.
Setting aside the rights and wrongs the Amazon move, there IS a case for hosting data centers here in Frederick County. They're the backbone of the internet and if we don't have data centers here, we'll be depending entirely on data centers in counties further afield, making us more vulnerable to outages and disruption. There's apparently a large concentration of such data centers in Loudoun County VA between Leesburg and Dulles Airport. From a local and a national viewpoint it makes sense for us too to be hosting some.
Hosting data centers does not make you less likely to experience a disruption with your internet service. A windstorm or general power outage is the most common cause.
As I see it and read the tea-leaves.
Let's try to be a bit fair and balanced here as well.
You have a major new industry expressing interest in MD/Frederick County by considering a $30B+ investment. (MD is rated near the bottom of business friendly states, 47th, I believe reading recently). Such an entrant would bring well paying jobs (construction buildout and then ongoing operations and support), and equally or more important, the opportunity for significant new revenues. I'm certain there would have been a new tax category or structured financial renumeration involved. (As an aside, when the deal going South was announced 2 years or so ago there were those who criticized officials for letting such an opportunity slip through our hands.)
We also have severe budgetary challenges, particularly at the County level, and primarily surrounding school funding and the impacts of population growth, mostly as a result of the pipeline stuffing at the end of the Blaine Young administration that is now coming home to roost. (No Billy Shreve, Kirby Delauter, Tony Chmelik and Blaine: Housing developments don't pay their way for added school and associated public services!) And no one wants their already high taxes to go even higher.
Sounds like the sun-moon-stars aligned and a new industry with new revenues could solve our budgetary challenges and provide new employment etc...except there are some messy details.
Amazon (AWS) wanted their plans to be kept confidential as long as possible while they secured their targeted landing sites, began working out the myriad logistical and other massive challenges of such an endeavor. This included assessing County willingness/ability to rezone, come up with new ordinances covering an industry not previously covered in County code etc. Not unreasonable: Stay ahead of the competition, and not commit $30B+ until you know you're gonna' be able to make it work with the County.
In parallel, and by coincidence, you had the Sugarloaf Plan being worked on/being finalized. That included acreage that was being targeted by AWS for data center development. A problem/conflict. What to do? Say no to AWS re. that acreage and potentially blow the deal, or pull the acreage out of play to be dealt with at a later date as the AWS deal evolved and was negotiated. Keep your options open. Pull the acreage for now? Again, not unreasonable given the cards dealt and the dynamics of the day.
Backroom deals and shady dealings? I don't think so for a moment!!! Unfortunate timing of conflicting simultaneous initiatives, yes. Poor processes and judgement (NDA, for example), perhaps. Trying to strike a fair balance and get your cake-and-eat-it-too, yes. I'm sure it was a tough figuring this out.
As to AWS helping to write/commenting on CDI ordinance, I don't think that's unusual. Most constituent groups I know of try to and do the same: Make their positions and recommendations known to County staff for consideration in DRAFTING upcoming legislation. Farm Bureau. Development community. Environmental community. etc. Staff should talk to all constituent groups affected, and citizens, take their input, process and consider, and eventually come up with proposed draft legislation that is voted on by the Council. (ergo, the public comment period for new legislation; think it's three "reads," plus any revisions etc. that get voted on in public forum and light of day). As Council member Steve McKay wrote previously, it would have come to light for public comment and debate. This was the pre-release/debate, consideration and necessary work that is done prior to that.
I don't believe there's a boogeyman or nefarious stuff going on here; just the way it played out and timing thereof. Others will take the same info and see/create collusion and worse.
It's all interesting stuff, with great future impact to Frederick County, and I submit this new industry can be both beneficial and harmonious with the County, but only if done thoughtfully and carefully, with eyes-wide-open, where everyone has a seat and voice at the table.
[cool] Greg.
It's sometimes difficult to determine whether a post is genuine or not. I tend to give benefit of the doubt (if any) to the author, but some comments and forum posts do make you wonder.
With forums it's more often than not 'fan boys' (and girls) that can be cult-like in their devotion to the primary subject of the forum -- a particular product for example.
Greg: A pretty childish low-blow accusation, or are you just trying to stifle reasonable discussion if it doesn't agree with your position? Just asking'.
Well said Northern Star! Some folks have been accusing, assuming, or implying the worst about everything and screaming FIRE for too long. Too much about this process was leaked from outset, whether from an NDA or Closed Door Meeting. There were strong politics driving it. That created more animosity than anything, not the end result or even the process. The process worked (no matter how sloppy). Amazon could have been a boon to Frederick County. There was no way to get it done given the timing. Does that mean we shouldn't entertain the idea again? Where's the conversation about how beneficial an investment like $30 Billion could be for Frederick County? I would hope we entertain it, if not pursue it. I trust our elected officials, staff and the process to achieve a desirable outcome. I'm a member of the public, I don't need to know everything. Get informed, get involved, trust but verify. Let our elected and volunteer officials do their collective best. Even when you disagree.
People crying foul while playing politics at the same time - no thanks, can do without!
Our elected and appointed government officials should NOT be signing NDAs with entities outside of government, especially a private enterprise wanting to conduct business and have motions and permits before us for approval.
Both our elected and appointment government officials represent the citizens and should be accountable to the citizens. An NDA agreement explicity makes them unaccountable to anyone except, in this case, Amazon.
There is a simple answer...
https://bansecretdeals.org
[thumbup] Lorax.
The County needs to decide how much they want development and where. Also, cost of schools, roads and all other infrastructure, including water. We weren't prepared for Amazon, did we really want them? We need better planning!
I think it is important to note that ultimately the county officials did NOT accede to Amazon's demands for secrecy and bypassing public comment procedures. It is not the fault of the county that Amazon tried, but give the people some credit because in the end the system worked.
We don't have a single Frederick County Government anymore. Under the Charter form the County Executive and County Council are separate entities. There is also the Frederick Circuit Court. And under the heading of quasi-judicial there are groups like the Planning Commission.
You are correct in that it looks like the system, as a whole, worked, The Council provided a road block to prevent exclusion of the public from the process and the Circuit Court said that records related to the scheme had to be released.
But, some troubling things also occurred. Things that merit a hard look at communications between the branches. There is also a need for some new regulations.
The interaction between the Council and Executive is based on open and honest communications. When a senior staffer intentionally misleads a member of the County Council this is a huge problem. When staff dissemble and provide un-truthful testimony at an open meeting of the Council, in front of the public, it's a huge issue.
The same goes for the Planning Commission. Maybe even more so. The Commission relies HEAVILY on staff for its information base. The Commissioners must now grapple with a case of staff intentionally misleading the Commission. That the staff was apparently ordered to do so only aggravates the situation. How is a quasi-judicial group expected to make informed decisions if its sole source of data has a questionable track records for honesty?
I'm only just starting to get my head around the implications of all this. I urge everyone else to join in. This is the local equivalent of a Constitutional crisis. We need to address this mess and find a fix. Right now.
As a start let me suggest that all executive branch personnel should be formally under oath whenever they provide testimony to the other branches. Every time. On any subject.
Well said. This is important and should not disappear from public discussion after an article or two or three.
Yes; it should not be ignored and we need to make sure it does not happen in the future. I just wanted to keep things in perspective here.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Very well written Lorax! [thumbup][thumbup] Hopefully those in a position to make changes are paying attention.
Your comment is an excellent example of why it is so important that current and former council members like Steve, Kai, and Lennie (fmr. commissioner) read and participate in this comment section. I have no doubt that your comment will be shared by them.
It is clear that some county employees did things they knew (or should have known) were wrong. We have been told that no laws were broken. I'm not entirely convinced of that, but I'm not in a position to make any declarations either. What we can all agree on is that we do not want a repeat of this fiasco. At a minimum, what you describe should result in *some* negative consequences. For example:
"When a senior staffer intentionally misleads a member of the County Council this is a huge problem. When staff dissemble and provide un-truthful testimony at an open meeting of the Council, in front of the public, it's a huge issue."
"The Commissioners must now grapple with a case of staff intentionally misleading the Commission. That the staff was apparently ordered to do so only aggravates the situation."
Whether or not any of that is technically 'illegal', it is obviously unethical. This is extremely serious and must not happen again. Some negative repercussions for those responsible are one action that needs to be taken.
MrNatch 👍🏻👍🏻
Agreed Lorax, the planning department has too much authority and not enough checks and balances.
The excuse for the Monrovia warehouse go ahead was the commission had to rely on the department’s approval, which smelled to high heaven.
Traffic studies should be paid by those seeking approval, but randomly chosen by FredCo, for a start.
Expand reviews of approvals prior to public meetings, publish the department’s approvals, and allow the public easier access to public hearings.
Have the hearings in the evening when more can attend, so those opposed can be prepared to present their opposition.
Thank you for that comment.
[thumbup][thumbup]
Reading about the suspect unlawful disclosure efforts by county officials, one must question what other undisclosed matters occurred in the past or current. It just reinforces local government does not look out for county residents. Such as approving increased growth minus infrastructure such as roads and schools. County has become an evolving mess, similar to bordering counties east and south with its economic and social matters.
So we find once again our elected politicians and government officials are working behind our backs. And for what? Were they going to get kick backs, payouts, bribes? Why were they trying to bypass the public process to shield Amazon? If Amazon is on the up and up then why the anonymity? Which elected persons or appointed persons were involved, what was their cut, and will they be held accountable for attempting (only due to timeline conflicts) to deceive the people of Frederick and work out some deal for a wealthy mega corporation? This needs to be investigated, loopholes and broken bits of our laws and rules need to be fixed so sketchy stuff like this cannot happen again - and should not have happened with so many people involved. All should be held accountable and relieved of any position of responsibility. This is horrendous, and for what? Why would they do this? Anything that is good can be done in the light of day.
Personally, I don’t think it’s all that. I think folks envision big county revenue streams that will support affordable housing, healthcare services, education services and so forth, without raising residents’ taxes. Fine. But the county has been pressed to drink the industry koolaid. The sensible course to me is to seek counsel from neutral public policy professionals with expertise in all the ramifications of data center development. Do the deep research and debate the questions in public before fundamental decisions are made. The potential data center gold rush here would cause substantial change to the character of south Frederick County.
Well said Sue. [thumbup]
I like to think your view of what the motivations of those involved is correct.
I would add that if the county gov't had not approved so much residential development -- development that CLEARLY does not pay for itself -- we would not need to consider making deals with multi-national corporations -- but if we did, we would be in a much better position to negotiate -- and refuse ridiculous demands for NDAs and closed meetings (except when truly justified).
There seems to be a consensus that FredCo could use more money. One way to achieve that goal is to sell the county off piece by piece to the highest bidder -- destroying much of what's left in the process, and hope the corporations are good to their word. Think Foxconn in Wisconsin:
https://www.ft.com/content/7b9b10f0-7b55-4c53-a6fe-5d76833851ba
These deals often do not pan out. There are numerous stories like that. Companies are "incentivized" (bribed) to locate in a certain county or state and often have little to lose (much less than the taxpayers!) if it doesn't work out. Many just take the money and run.
A better option is to force development to pay for itself. Not just donate some land for a school, and/or pay for a traffic light. Actually pay ALL expenses that result from additional housing -- including some fraction of the cost of road and highway improvements over a reasonable radius around the development. In addition, long-term maintenance and repair costs must be factored in -- on top of the obvious immediate expenses.
Would that make housing more expensive? Yep, but all decent people should want to pay their own way -- not expect existing residents to cover their expenses. Needless to say, developers would be happy if there were *no* impact fees at all, but should they continue lining their pockets at our expense, while furthering the destruction of Frederick County?
Make development pay for itself, 100%. Then there would not be so much pressure to make deals that some gov't employees lose sight of what is ethical.
Probably, Amazon didn't want other businesses to know and it could have cost them more money if disclosed. As long as there was no bribes and nothing here says there was, no harm, no foul.
What does one find in the Amazon? Snakes.
Quotes:
"Amazon's proposed project in Frederick County was referred to as both "Project Herron" and "Project Holiday," according to the records."
Seriously?! If this was not so serious and concerning that would be funny. Seems like some folks got a bit too wrapped up in the intrigue.
"In an email to a fellow state employee on Feb. 16, 2021, Knott said he would make a case to keep Amazon anonymous in a process that would normally require public notice."
"One record, provided by the state environment department, shows a conceptual site plan for data centers on a swath of land west of Interstate 270. The plan showcases two campuses, each with four buildings.
This swath of land is the same one that was removed from a proposed protected area in the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan as the county's talks with Amazon played out in 2021."
"The company [Amazon], Hagen said, wanted to bypass normal procedure and take steps such as changing zoning categories without the usual public hearings and lengthy processes that would be required."
"Chloe Scott, Frederick County’s public affairs specialist, wrote in an email on Friday that the county needed more time to gather relevant information and will provide “substantive responses” early next week." More time to get their story straight?
"The County is concerned that the Court's recent ruling will create a chilling effect on staff's ability to offer advice." Um, why exactly? People who do not want to offer advice publicly should seek other employment. That is not intended to be mean, just realistic.
Did Amazon get its way? Why did they pull out of the deal? Is the protected area now the same as it was prior to Amazon’s Proposal? Is the protected area still in jeopardy? Did the County Government break the Law? If so, how so? Thanks.
The legislation (known as the Overlay District), that would add development restrictions to the Sugarloaf Plan area, is under consideration by the Planning Commission. They will make their recommendations to the County Council. Please visit sugarloaf-alliance.org for more information. I’ll post all the document files - the documents that the court ordered released to Sugarloaf Alliance - by the end of the day today.
Please excuse the excessive underlining, it was a mistake.
With forum software that would be easily corrected. Actually, it would never happen, because everything is visible in the draft.
Mr. N.
Welcome to the discussion.
