Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections.
Steve Valentino was amazed when he first saw the outlines of the area he is seeking to represent.
Running for a seat on the Frederick County Council in District 4, which includes a mix of communities in the city of Frederick and in Frederick County, Valentino was taken aback.
“Admittedly, my first reaction when I looked at the map of District 4 was, 'Who did this?' Because it doesn't almost make sense. It almost makes it hard to gather all those voices into one room and say, hey, let's talk about what's important.”
Valentino faces fellow Republicans John Fer and Chaz Packan in the July 19 primary. Democrats Nicholas Augustine, Kavonte Duckett, John Funderburk and Betty Law are seeking their party's nomination.
The district is currently represented by Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, who is running for the Democratic nomination for county executive.
Valentino and his wife moved to Frederick County from Montgomery County in 2000.
Describing himself as fiscally conservativem but more moderate on social issues, he sees a seat on the council as a way to stay connected with his community, and to advocate for more responsible government for other residents of District 4.
“Part of it is wanting to give back, but also part of it is, quite frankly, no matter which side of the aisle you're on, I'm just frustrated that it seems like politicians love to talk, but the voters are the ones left holding the bag,” he said.
He would like the county to have a more prominent role in the state.
“The attitude by the other counties and state officials that sort of pushes Frederick off to the side — that's something that has always sort of bothered me a little,” he said.
He said he thinks Frederick County should be a focus point for communities on the western side of the state.
“We're not a stopping point between Baltimore and the other side of the state. In my opinion, we are the reason people actually like to live here,” he said. “To me, Frederick has a lot of potential to be a warm, thriving, growth area for the rest of the state. And I'd like to keep it that way.”
While he favors lower taxes, he'd like to use his seat on the council to help explain the county's taxation and budget policies to residents.
He said a lot of voters he's talked to have given up on trying to figure out what happens with the county's budget and how taxes are spent.
“It's not one tax issue that I could say I have specialty or expertise in. What I'm more focused on is, if it's going to be anything that costs taxpayers money, if it's taxpayer funds that came from Frederick ... if it's our money, directly or indirectly, I think people have a right to know how it's being spent."
He admits that he's coming at the issue from a beginner's perspective.
“Right now, I'm not sure which particular tax is a yea or nay in my book, as much as understanding where are all our revenues coming from and how are they being spent. And I guess that's more an education statement on my part. Part of it is, I feel like if I'm involved in it, I'll actually have a better handle on, this is what we're dealing with.”
In a county that is growing and adding residents, officials need to be aware of the hidden costs of that growth on infrastructure and other elements.
The county needs to look at how change will affect the present, but also the future, he said.
He hopes the county is bringing in the right voices when it considers its future, including Livable Frederick, the county's comprehensive plan.
“I'm all for growth and vision, the future expansion of the county, etc., as long as we're doing a thorough evaluation of the costs and the benefits, of weighing them and getting people's input,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.