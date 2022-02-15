Citing a need to keep the U.S. Senate in Democratic hands to help President Joe Biden pursue his legislative agenda, Sen. Chris Van Hollen officially filed for re-election Tuesday.
“I am running for re-election to the United States Senate to uphold our values of justice, equality, and freedom; to protect our democracy; and to continue to deliver real results for all the people of Maryland,” Van Hollen (D) said in a news release from his office.
While Tuesday's announcement was expected, it came after Republican Gov. Larry Hogan said he would not run for the seat, despite urging from state and national Republicans to challenge Van Hollen.
Van Hollen cited his work with the Biden administration and Senate Democrats to pass the American Rescue Plan to aid recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a plan to provide infrastructure spending, among other accomplishments.
Prince George's County Democrat Michelle L. Smith has also filed for the Democratic nomination in the June 28 primary. Eight Republicans have filed for their party's nomination, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 8.
Van Hollen was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2002.
Before that, he served in both the Maryland House of Delegates and the Maryland Senate.
(2) comments
Van Hollen - a poor man's Chuck Schumer.
SOSDD
Oy.
