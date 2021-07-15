A planned vote on the city’s policies on accessory dwelling units originally on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting was postponed.
Alderman Derek Shackelford, who has led the move in the city, said the item was moved from the agenda to give members of the public more time to weigh in on the process.
The issue was last discussed at a workshop in February, the most recent of several discussions since 2019.
Any legislation on the topic will have to address issues including the length of leases to prevent the use of the structures for AirBnB or other short-term rentals, what type of parking should be required and on what type of lots they should be allowed.
Shackelford’s proposal would allow one dwelling of up to 800 square feet on all single-family and duplex lots in the city. Construction of internal, attached or detached units would require a building permit from the city and be limited to two stories or the height of the main residence on the property, whichever is less.
A property owner would have to live in either the ADU or the main residence on the property, and no additional parking would be required. Leases would have to be for at least 30 days.
There has been a desire for another workshop since the idea went to the Planning Commission in June, Mayor Michael O’Connor said Thursday.
He said he believes the legislation has the support of at least a majority of the aldermen.
At the February workshop, several aldermen expressed support for the general idea of allowing the structures, but they had questions about how specific details would work.
Asked Thursday what type of support the legislation has from his colleagues, Shackelford said, “I can’t speak for everybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.