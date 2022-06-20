Walkersville’s Burgess and Commissioners meeting for Wednesday has been canceled, according to Walkersville Burgess Chad Weddle.
It was canceled due to a “lack of quorum”, Weddle said in a text message.
The next meeting will be July 13.
It would have been the second meeting of the month. Walkersville holds Burgess of Commissioners meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month at 7 p.m, with the exceptions of July, November and December.
There is only one meeting — on the second Wednesday — for those months, according to the town website.
