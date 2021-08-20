Chuck Kuhn, who, along with his wife Stacey, own White’s Ferry, said this week that he is committed to reopening the ferry service by next summer, despite an ongoing feud with the owners of the landing on the Virginia side of the Potomac River.
The co-owner, founder and CEO of JK Moving Services shared his thoughts on how to get the historic ferry service back in operation during a community forum in Poolesville, which focused on the future of the ferry and its impact to both commuters and businesses on both sides of the river.
The meeting, which was hosted by Fair Access for Western Montgomery County, comes as county leaders await the results of a study evaluating land ownership and acquisition scenarios for the Virginia landing, as well as short- and long-term possibilities for resuming the ferry service.
The option that garnered the most discussion Wednesday was for Loudoun County to take ownership of the Virginia landing by way of eminent domain, which would give control of the landing to the county and allow the ferry to resume operations.
“We are very confident with the support that we are getting from Montgomery County, from Loudoun County and what Loudoun County is moving towards,” Kuhn said.
“If that fails, it’s not the only thing we are relying on,” he said. “We do have options 2, 3 and 4 that we will move to.”
As previously reported, Loudoun County announced in April that it will study what options exist for enabling the resumption of the White’s Ferry service between Montgomery County and Loudoun County, according to Loudoun officials.
The study, which represents a joint effort between the transportation departments in both counties, will be complete within 90 days of when outside consultants begin their work, officials said.
According to Glen Barbour, public affairs and communications officer for Loudoun, the study, which represents a joint effort between the transportation departments in both counties is expected to be completed in September. The consultants started in June.
Loudoun County’s consultant, AECOM, as well as Stantec which was commissioned by Montgomery County started their study in June. Each county is contributing approximately $100,000 towards the combined study effort, Barbour said.
The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors is expected to hear from the Loudoun County Department of Transportation and Capital Infrastructure on the matter in October. Officials will evaluate land ownership and acquisition scenarios for the Virginia landing, as well as short- and long-term possibilities for resuming the ferry service, officials said.
Kuhn said based on his conversations with leaders from Loudoun, the matter could come to a vote in December. He said if the county moves forward with eminent domain and is successful, the ferry would resume operations before summer 2022.
Community leaders and elected officials in Maryland shared remarks on the impact the ferry’s closure has had on the area. Some said the suspended operation has impacted revenue for businesses and lifestyles for others.
“White’s Ferry is indeed a major transportation link,” said Kerri Cook, president of the Poolesville Commission.
“It gets us to work, to play, to shop, to see friends and family,” she said. “It carries SUVs and small sedans, and moving trucks and motorcycle tours, and bicyclists and even the occasional hiker. It gets us where we need to go and boy, it's a whole lot prettier than getting on the Beltway.”
Chuck Copeland, pastor of Hosanna Community Church in Poolesville, said he lives a few miles away from the ferry and used to watch as cars traveling to and from the ferry would pass his home.
He said the closure of the ferry has been disheartening.
“I can go out there and stand on those two yellow lines in the middle of the road at this time of day for probably 15 minutes with my hands in my pockets and no traffic,” Copeland said.
“On the weekends, I can tell you I could see from my front yard a lot of cars going this way with Virginia tags and a lot of cars going that way with Maryland tags, and it was a shock to this community when that ferry shut down,” he said.
Fair Access for Western Montgomery County was asked why Libby Devlin, manager of the Virginia landing and manager of Rockland Farm LLC., was not invited to the forum.
Link Hoewing, chair of Fair Access for Western Montgomery County, said organizers wanted to keep the focus on the hearing, and look forward to the future, solutions and economic impacts surrounding the ferry’s operations.
“We didn't want to get into a discussion of the negotiations,” Hoewing said.
“That's not the purpose of the hearing,” he said. “We can't do anything about that. Where that goes is between the private parties, not us. We just wanted to have it focused on the future.”
Loudoun County Board of Supervisor Caleb Kershner (R-Catoctin) was one of several lawmakers and leaders to take part in the forum.
Kershner said the ferry has alleviated some of the congestion on Route 15, which sees about 26,000 to 27,000 cars per day prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that Route 15 was only engineered to handle approximately 12,000 cars per day.
“We are obviously [hopeful] that both parties will come to an agreement that we can get this up and running, but at this point, from our position, we're looking to do what we can to bring about a renewal of this of this ferry and the importance that it plays for both communities,” Kershner said.
Devlin said she was disheartened following the meeting and believed there was some false accusations made by Rockland Farm.
She said Rockland Farm LLC, which has been vocal in their opposition to the idea of their land being seized by eminent domain, has made numerous entreaties to the Kuhns in an attempt to end the impasse.
“We have tried to do everything we can to get the ferry open and that was just disheartening to not be included, and to have it sound as if we shut the ferry down, which never once ever, did we ever close the ferry,” Devlin said.
“Since the ferry has closed, we have come up with a multitude of offers to get it open,” Devlin said. “All we want is to be treated fairly for the use of our land. People pay rent for property. That’s just all we want.”
In response to a question about Rockland’s offers, Kuhn said he has no hope that continued negotiations would be fruitful.
“I have zero optimism that continuing to try and negotiate directly — with or without arbitration mediation — with [Rockland] will be successful in opening the ferry,” Kuhn said.
