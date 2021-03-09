Frederick Alderman Roger Wilson is keeping his options open for pursuing legal action against the city, the mayor and a fellow alderman regarding accusations of inappropriate behavior by Wilson toward several women.
The city, meanwhile, is pushing back on Wilson's allegation that he was unaware of an investigation into the matter.
An attorney representing Wilson sent a letter to Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor Tuesday notifying him that Wilson was filing a claim under the Maryland Local Government Tort Claims Act. The move preserves Wilson's option to file a defamation claim against fellow Alderman Ben MacShane for a Dec. 26 Facebook post alleging improper behavior and for O'Connor's subsequent statement on the city's website noting the seriousness of the allegations.
The letter also criticized O'Connor's “misuse of taxpayer money to investigate his opponent in the City election.” Wilson has filed to run against O'Connor in September's Democratic primary for mayor.
Wilson and his colleagues initially supported an independent investigation, but Wilson later argued that other outlets existed for accusers to make a claim against him. He said public money should not be used in an investigation.
O'Connor said in late January that he would let the aldermen decide whether an outside investigation would move forward.
The letter by Wilson's attorney, Timothy Maloney, said Wilson didn't find out that an investigation was ongoing until March 3, when he was contacted by an attorney who said he had until Tuesday to give an interview or written statement about the allegations.
“This is how Alderman Wilson learned that his opponent was using taxpayer money to investigate him,” the letter said. “This matter was never brought before the Board of Aldermen publicly for approval. There was no transparency. And the mayor has no right to use taxpayer dollars to investigate his opponent in the upcoming election. The mayor has no jurisdiction here. The city has no jurisdiction here. There is, in fact, nothing to investigate.”
Maloney said in a phone call Tuesday that Wilson was preserving his legal options, but that the alderman would prefer to have the issue resolved by the voters in September.
Wilson wants to learn the facts about the case, including how much money the city is spending on the investigation, his lawyer said.
In response to Tuesday's letter, the city said several parts of the letter are inaccurate and that the aldermen agreed that an investigation should go forward.
“In response to Aldermen Wilson's reversal [on an investigation], Mayor Michael O'Connor announced that the decision on whether to investigate would be left to the Board of Aldermen," the city said in a statement. "The Mayor asked the aldermen for their position on whether to investigate. Four of the aldermen indicated they were in favor of an investigation. Alderman Wilson did not respond to the Mayor's inquiry. Thereafter, the City retained an outside investigator to begin an inquiry into the allegations against Alderman Wilson."
Three of Wilson's fellow aldermen confirmed Tuesday that the issue was discussed in an email exchange amongst the five aldermen and city staff and that the four others supported moving forward with an independent investigation.
Wilson said Tuesday night he didn't respond because the question was about him. He said the aldermen's decision wasn't followed by any response from the mayor or city staff on whether an investigation would be done, what its scope would be, how long it was expected to last, or other details.
“For an entire month and a half, silence,” he said.
Without any more information, he assumed an investigation wasn't going forward, he said.
It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday night whether or how the results of the investigation would be made public.
Elected officials aren’t considered employees in the city’s handbook, and neither the city’s human resources department nor the mayor has any authority to discipline an official who’s found to have committed any wrongdoing.
The aldermen are scheduled to discuss changes to the city's code concerning ethics and harassment policy.
