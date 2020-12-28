Frederick’s aldermen, including Roger Wilson, say they want an independent investigation of allegations against Wilson, even as it’s unclear what such an investigation may look like.
Wilson said Monday he was deeply disturbed by the allegations of inappropriate communications and sexual impropriety leveled at him by fellow Alderman Ben MacShane in a Facebook post Saturday, and would “absolutely” support an independent investigation.
Wilson described the allegations Saturday as “false” and “slanderous,” and said he has sought out an attorney to advise him in the matter.
The accusers should have an opportunity to come forward and state their grievances, Wilson said.
On Monday, MacShane expanded on his comments in another Facebook post, saying that when he got the reports of several women who had shared their experiences of being “made to feel harassed, coerced, and fearful of retaliation” by Wilson to the city’s legal department, he was “incredulous” to find that there’s little to no oversight of elected officials’ conduct.
Alderwomen Kelly Russell and Donna Kuzemchak each called for an independent investigation into the allegations, although the city currently has no mechanism for investigating or sanctioning, if necessary, an elected official. Alderman Derek Shackelford could not be reached for comment.
In an email Monday night, MacShane said that, “{span}all possible investigations should be handled by an external entity. I would expect that City of Frederick staff would request that already.” {/span}
Elected officials aren’t considered employees in the city’s handbook, and neither the city’s human resources department nor the mayor has any authority to discipline an official who’s found to have committed any wrongdoing, Russell said Monday.
It would be appropriate for the city to consult with the Office of the Maryland Attorney General for guidance on how to proceed, she said.
The serious allegations must be vetted thoroughly and independently, and anyone who believes they’ve been victimized has to be given a safe chance to be heard by people in authority, she said.
“It is unfair to the victim, the accused, and their families to draw any conclusions without such facts,” Russell said in an email.
Kuzemchak said she would “absolutely” support an outside investigation into the matter, although the aldermen would have to create guidance on how to proceed.
While allegations are only allegations, they need to be taken seriously, she said.
Allegations against an elected official are different than being against a city employee, since sanctions could overturn the results of an election and nullify the will of voters, Kuzemchak said.
Frederick Police Department’s Acting Chief Dwight Summers said in an email Monday that one inquiry about Wilson had been made since MacShane’s Facebook post on Saturday “to determine any criminality” and FPD was satisfied that nothing criminal occurred in that inquiry.
Since the department is part of the city’s executive branch, it would refer any investigation of criminal allegations against an elected official to an outside agency.
The city code’s section on ethics covers areas such as conflicts of interest and financial disclosures, but doesn’t address complaints like the ones that have been raised in this situation, MacShane wrote Monday.
“With no official process available for these women, I agreed to bring this into the light,” he said.
The women accusing Wilson deserve to have an official process to address their complaints, he said.
MacShane said a process is underway on legislation to put new procedures in place to hold officials accountable.
“I believe that shedding light on these kinds of flaws in our government — and working to address them — is an important part of my role as Alderman. Sometimes, bringing wrongs into the light is the only way to right them,” he said.
MacShane said Monday night that once he had talked to several of the women and decided that he had to take the allegations public, he chose to use Facebook because “that is the forum of the public square.”
Neither Russell nor Kuzemchak directly criticized MacShane’s use of Facebook to air the allegations, although neither directly endorsed it.
Facebook is not an official outlet, and people can choose to use it as they want, Russell said, noting that she mostly posts pictures of her cats and garden.
Kuzemchak said MacShane’s post isn’t something she would have done, but sometimes you need to get information out because that’s the only way it’s going to be handled.
“I understand his motivation,” Kuzemchak said.
The city needs to look at other places that have dealt with similar issues in the past, how they dealt with it, and how soon they can move forward, she said.
Everyone has a right to due process, and a right to have their complaints heard, she said.
And they have to try and resolve the situation in a way that doesn’t hurt any innocent parties.
“It’s harder than people think it is. It really is, “Kuzemchak said.
Russell noted that anyone who wants to report incidents of victimization and seek professional help can turn to resources, including the Frederick Police Department and Heartly House.
Anyone who is unsure where to go can call 211 to be connected to a wide range of resources and human services, she said.
Who are the plaintiffs? Or, is Wilson sexually molesting MacShane? 🤔 And MacShane felt afraid he couldn’t go to HR for help or file a complaint. So he had no choice but to cry out for help on Facebook? This story is getting more interesting 😳.
Isn’t it customary to come up with a victim before accusing someone of assault? Or in today’s world just the opposite.
I don’t understand MacShane’s motivation in using Facebook?
Also Mr. Wilson be very careful, hopefully you have retained a lawyer and will now only speak through your lawyer?
Let's get something straight. An elected official serving at the pleasure of the public should never be anything but above board in their dealings with anyone. Second, an elected official should never, ever, utilize a sewer like Facebook to offer allegations concerning another elected official, it shows a complete lack of judgment and makes that elected official look like a complete idiot. So here we are. The women in question should lodge an official compliant with the City and then we have a fact finding. Not knowing any facts about the matter, I can't pass any judgment other than profound distaste at how McShane handled this. That's disqualifying behavior in an elected official, period. Should credible allegations upon research be noted, Wilson must go as well. Until then, it's time McShane quit playing Facebook detective and ponders how insanely unprofessional his actions were for someone who holds an elected office representing this community.
Quote:
"It is unfair to the victim, the accused, and their families to draw any conclusions without such facts," Russell said in an email."
Quote:
"Everyone has a right to due process, and a right to have their complaints heard, she said.
And they have to try and resolve the situation in a way that doesn't hurt any innocent parties."
