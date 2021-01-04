Frederick Alderman Roger Wilson said he still plans to announce his candidacy for mayor on Jan. 15 while facing allegations raised by a fellow alderman that he has engaged in unwelcome advances, coercion and other inappropriate behavior with multiple women.
Wilson said Monday that the claims against him made him even more motivated to run.
A Democrat, Wilson intends to challenge incumbent Mayor Michael O’Connor, also a Democrat.
The allegations against Wilson were first raised by Alderman Ben MacShane (D) in a Dec. 26 Facebook post in which he said he’d heard from several women about their stories of inappropriate behavior by Wilson.
Shortly after MacShane’s Facebook post, O’Connor released a statement calling the allegations against Wilson “very serious” and saying they “do not keep the values and standards of the City of Frederick.”
In a statement released Monday, Wilson described MacShane’s post as an “ambush” and accused his board colleague of trying to “mobilize a mob on social media to destroy [his] reputation.”
“In my decades of professional and community service, I have never been the subject of a complaint that I am aware of,” Wilson wrote. “I support the right of every person who feels victimized or harassed by anyone to make a complaint. But Facebook should not be the place where these matters are adjudicated.”
The statement also singles out MacShane’s wife Kate for inviting people to a confidential Zoom meeting on Dec. 28 to share their experiences and “discuss options for justice and explore next steps.” Wilson said he was made aware of the meeting by someone who contacted one of his advisers.
The letter said the invitation described Kate MacShane as a clinical social worker and licensed psychotherapist. She is indeed a clinical social worker and licensed psychotherapist at the Maryland Center for Gender and Intimacy, according to the center’s website.
In a statement Monday night, Kate MacShane said her husband’s “work for racial, economic, and gender justice is widely recognized, so it’s no surprise to me that constituents came to him directly with their requests for support and advocacy.”
After the original Facebook post, Kate MacShane said they heard from enough women that they agreed it might be helpful to connect them with one another.
Kate MacShane said her experience as a social worker and therapist informed her organizing of the meeting.
“Women coming together for healing and collective action has always been threatening to men who abuse their power, and it seems that this is no exception,” she wrote in a statement to the News-Post.
The city announced last week that it will hire an outside firm to look into the allegations against Wilson.
Wilson said Monday that any investigation should include looking into Ben MacShane’s and O’Connor’s social media posts as well.
Ben MacShane said Monday night that he wasn’t sure how there could be any analysis of the situation without examining the two statements.
“Those were public statements,” he said.
"...Kate MacShane said they heard from enough women that they agreed it might be helpful to connect them with one another." That's fine. Empower them.
Who among you see the same sinister look in McShane that we do in Stephen Miller, the senior adviser to #45?
Having read the excellent LTE and knowing of Alderman Wilson, I would vote for him in the Primary and again for Mayor.
Then again, I am not in the City, but I could mail in a ballot and get it counted that way :)
I would move into the city in to vote for Wilson for mayor. I want to see a Black mayor and a Black police chief in Frederick.
I am aware of someone who I think is possibly more than LGBTQIA2+ affirming, trans-competent, sex-positive, poly-affirming, and kink-aware.
Can anyone help me? My biggest fear is that my acquaintance is LGBTQIA9+ affirming, and may be beyond the understood LGBTQIA2+ spectrum. But I am not trained or licensed in this area to diagnose.
And I am confused. I thought LGBTQIA2+ was much longer, LGBTQIA2+IDNKWhatIAm. Things were much simpler back in the day when ZOOM was just a children's PBS show.
Sexual harassment allegations. FACEBOOK exposse. ZOOM meeting of the ladies. Maryland Center for Gender and Intimacy. Psychotherapist. Days after Christmas. Teasing a mayorial run. Constipated duck with tail twisted in knots weathervane city logo from Jacksonville, FL. Spending Frederick City taxpayer dollars to hire outside investigators. Cast net wide asking for others to step forward.
Take a step back, take a breath, and take all of this in.
What a circus. My neighbor's kids play nicer together in their sandbox. Yes Frederick, we are Fredneckians. And our elected officials are pathetic.
Pretty good summary, happyseller2014. Small wonder most polls rank politicians lower than lawyers and used car salesmen.
Thank you bosco. We should plan to petition the Board of Alderman for a new Frederick City ordinance at its next meeting.
To keep the story churning, ALL visitors to downtown Frederick should now be required to wear a facemask AND underwear on his/her head until this story comes to its fateful conclusion. This would protect against COVID-19 AND Aldermaniac head cooties.
Whats the big feal? If Joe can do it and gat away with it, then why not Roger? Come on man.
Did you mean feel or deal? [ohmy]
What an absolute mess! The MacShane's have no concept of "justice". Justice is not accomplished through a Facebook post or an invitation to a private meeting. This is embarrassing to the entire City.
I'm ok wiith a private meeting. I question everything else up to this point.
”“Women coming together for healing and collective action has always been threatening to men who abuse their power, and it seems that this is no exception,” she wrote in a statement to the News-Post.”
Excuse me? You wanna bring up abuse of power? Really?? Miss psychotherapist, you’re that hypocritical???
Please excuse the typo below "MacShane" is the proper spelling.
Regardless of whether the allegations have merit, the McShane political timeframe needs to be retired. Private Zoom calls on matters involving public figures? Last time I checked, we had courts, rather than self elected judges with personal stakes in matters that would require recusals handling such things. Ugly, and clearly interested in advancing personal agendas.
I think it never should have been public until it was established what the accusations are and what's credible. MacShane made a mistake. Women approached him. Men like to fix things (sorry if generalizing offends anyone). Nefarious intent? Yeah I dunno.
