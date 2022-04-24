Situated near the intersection of Patrick and Court streets in Frederick are the John Hanson House, and its attached neighbor to the west, the Philip Thomas House, which stand in stark contrast to the modern architecture of the Frederick County Courthouse.
These reconstructed buildings stand on the original foundations of two of Frederick’s most outspoken and active patriots of the American Revolution. Of particular importance is John Hanson, recognized as one of America’s founding fathers and president of the Continental Congress of 1781.
John Hanson was born in Calvert County in April 1721 and spent his early political career representing that region as a delegate to the Maryland Assembly.
However, in 1769, he moved to Frederick to serve as deputy surveyor, an active post covering the wilderness of Western Maryland, where settlement was expanding.
In 1772, Hanson purchased lot #28, facing Patrick Street, in Frederick Town, which would serve as his home while laying the local groundwork for the patriot cause and while presiding over the Congress of the Articles of Confederation afterwards.
As relations with the colonies and Great Britain frayed, Hanson was an active, effective local leader in protest against the aggressive legislation of the British Parliament.
On May 20, 1774, at a meeting in the Frederick County Courthouse, presided over by John Hanson, Frederick citizens strongly opposed the closing of the port of Boston mandated by the Boston Port Act and the following month, adopted resolutions to stop all imports and exports with Great Britain and the West Indies.
In September of that year, the First Continental Congress drafted a petition to King George III and organized a boycott of British goods. In April 1775, the Battles of Lexington and Concord severed any hope of a reconciliation.
When the Committee of Observation for Frederick County formed in 1775, Hanson was elected chairman and served on various committees, including one for the construction of a military jail, now commonly known as the Hessian Barracks.
During his tenure on the Committee of Observation, Hanson sent money to John Adams to aid Boston. He was charged with establishing a gun-lock factory and for raising two companies of riflemen.
In 1777, Hanson was elected to the newly reformed Maryland House of Delegates and two years later, was elected as Maryland’s delegate to the Continental Congress.
While in that position in 1781, he signed the Articles of Confederation, an agreement among the 13 original states that was the initial framework of American government. That year, he was elected the first president of the Confederation Congress.
His son-in-law, Dr. Philip Thomas, who lived in the larger, attached house to the west, is believed to be the first physician in Frederick County.
Thomas took an active part in the leadership of local affairs during the Revolution, when he was chairman of the Committee of Safety. His role in the county militia involved forwarding supplies to the Continental Army, where he attained the rank of colonel.
Thomas was also charged with the care of prisoners at the Hessian Barracks.
In 1789, Thomas was one of the electors who chose George Washington to be the first president of the United States.
Approximately 200 years after their revolutionary efforts, the homes of Hanson and Thomas, which shared a structural wall, became the focus of much debate as plans to build the county’s new courthouse moved forward.
The historic buildings were listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1971 and carefully documented. Traces of the original structures were carefully identified.
Despite calls for the buildings to be saved and restored, the structures were demolished in 1981 and replicas built in their location. The site was later removed from the National Register and the reconstructed buildings used as offices.
Today, John Hanson is honored with a statue in the courthouse plaza.
(1) comment
It's a shame that our predecessors could not save those buildings. As for the courthouse design, it was the subject of my greatest dinner party faux pas. As a newcomer to Frederick. my wife and I were invited to a neighborhood party. The conversation was wide-ranging and eventually landed on historic architecture. I opined that for such a beautiful historic city I could not understand why such an ugly modern courthouse was approved. Needless to say, one of my fellow guests was employed as an architect on that project. I never got another invitation from that group. However, I stand by that opinion. Bob Lewis
bob Lewis
