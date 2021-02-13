Monday, Feb. 15, is Presidents Day, a federal and state government holiday. According to history.com, the day was originally established in 1885 in recognition of President George Washington. It became known as Presidents Day after it was moved as part of 1971’s Uniform Monday Holiday Act.
CITY OF FREDERICK GOVERNMENT
n The City of Frederick’s office facilities will be closed on Monday observe Presidents Day. Some service schedules will change.
n No payment is required at city parking garages and meters on Monday.
n There will be no residential trash collection service on Monday. If you usually set out your household trash on Sunday evening for Monday collection, set your trash out Monday evening for Tuesday collection. All other trash routes remain as scheduled.
n here will be no residential yard waste collection on Monday. Yard waste collection will resume a regular schedule for those impacted the week of Feb. 22.
n Commercial Downtown Business trash will be collected on the regular schedule.
n Commercial Business Recycling Service (not residential) will not be collected on Monday. It will return to the regular schedule on Feb. 17.
n For residential recycling, refer to Frederick County Recycling holiday schedule at frederickcountymd.gov/1764/Recycling-Information.
n The William Talley Fitness Center will be open per the normal Monday schedule.
FREDERICK COUNTY GOVERNMENT
n Frederick County government administrative offices will be open on Presidents Day.
n The TransIT office will be open and all local TransIT services will be running a regular schedule. On Monday, MARC will be running on the enhanced “R” schedule on the Brunswick Line. In addition to the enhanced “R” schedule, the #872 and #877 Brunswick line trains will not operate. The Point of Rocks Meet-the MARC shuttle will meet a.m. train #878 and p.m. trains #875 and #881. The Walkersville Meet-the-MARC shuttle will meet a.m. train #892 and p.m. train #893. MTA Commuter bus #204, #505 and #515 will not be running. For more information please call TransIT at 301-600-2065.
OTHER CLOSINGS
n The municipal offices of Brunswick, Myersville, New Market and Walkersville will be closed.
n It is a holiday for Frederick County Public Schools. Offices will also be closed.
n Monday is a U.S. Postal Service holiday.
n All MDOT MVA Offices and VEIP Stations will close in observance of Presidents Day.
n Presidents Day is a Maryland courts holiday.
