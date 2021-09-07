As the early-evening sun reflected brilliant specks of light on the water, the quiet tap of anxious paws could be heard faintly in the distance. With racing hearts and eager eyes, dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds delightfully pounced through the entrance of the pool area.
The animals were walking a bit more intently Tuesday, ready for the first Spring Ridge Dog Swim at the Spring Ridge Pool.
Taylor, a black Labrador retriever, delicately dipped a paw in and out of the pool. He was curious about this new form of water and had not experienced a pool before. The pup was used to the flowing streams of the Monocacy River, where he takes swims with his owner, Brooksley Bolesta. After a few more paw dips in the water, Taylor finally made a defiant leap into the pool. Bolesta smiled at her pup conquering his fears and soon joined her dog for an evening dip.
“I was super excited,” said Bolesta. “We’ve been waiting for this to happen here for a long time.”
Betsy Wilson, a lifetime dog owner and coordinator for the Spring Ridge Dog Swim, watched delightfully as dozens of dogs continued filling the pool area.
The event, which called for a $20 donation to participate, benefited the Frederick-based Lonely Hearts Animal Rescue. It was hosted the day following the pool’s closure for the 2021 season.
With around 30 dogs signed up, Wilson was excited for the event to come to life after championing it for months to the Spring Ridge Conservancy Board.
From the interest shown in this year’s swim, Wilson is hopeful for the event’s continuation.
“I think this is going to become an annual thing,” said Wilson.
