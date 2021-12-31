We hoped this year would be smoother than the last.
The year 2021 took Frederick County and the world on a rollercoaster ride of expectation, achievement, uncertainty and fear.
Through these past 12 months, our reporters chronicled stories that made us proud of our community’s resiliency. Some spread smiles, while others brought us to tears.
In late December, we asked our readers to vote for what they believed to be the top story of the year. We compiled a list of the top vote-getters, and included a few extra we believe deserved an honorable mention.
Our hope is that this list allows you to reflect on the tribulations Frederick County has endured and to be reminded of the joys we’ve shared.
As always, thank you for reading.
When Battalion Chief Joshua Laird died from injuries he sustained fighting an Ijamsville house fire Aug. 11, thousands of uniformed personnel came out to honor the fallen firefighter.
Flags flew, bagpipes sounded and heartfelt words were uttered at Mount St. Mary’s University during a celebration of life ceremony for Laird Aug. 17. He served 21 years with the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
The public safety community wrapped its arms around Laird’s wife Sara, daughters Erin and Madelyn, and the firefighters who called Josh their friend.
“My dad was unapologetically himself, and I admire that about him. He dressed funny, he was uncivilized and he always put others first,” 14-year-old Erin told the crowd at the Mount.
Laird served at numerous fire stations in Frederick County and also volunteered in Pennsylvania. He once earned a silver medal of bravery for saving a man’s life.
After 11 years as the district’s superintendent, Terry Alban left Frederick County Public Schools.
The Frederick County Board of Education did not provide details on the factors influencing the decision. Under the separation agreement, Alban will be paid more than $800,000 over the next year and a half, settlement documents show. Her contract was set to expire in June 2023.
Board president Brad Young announced Alban’s departure at a brief meeting Dec. 13.
“There’s a time and a place for everything,” Young said after the meeting. “This was the right time for Dr. Alban to pursue other interests.”
Her departure came on the heels of news that the Department of Justice reached a settlement with FCPS over the district’s illegal use of seclusion and restraint tactics against students with disabilities.
3. “Justice Department finds FCPS violated federal law in restraining, secluding students with disabilities”
A Department of Justice investigation and subsequent settlement announced Dec. 1 found that Frederick County Public Schools “systematically and improperly” secluded and restrained students with disabilities in violation of federal law.
The DOJ focused on school years 2017-18, 2018-19 and the first half of 2019-20. During that period, FCPS performed 7,253 seclusions and restraints on 125 students. Thirty-four individual students were secluded or restrained more than 50 times each.
“Although students with disabilities make up only 10.8 percent of students enrolled in the district, every single student the district secluded was a student with disabilities, as were 99 percent — all but one — of the students the district restrained,” the DOJ news release said.
Under the settlement FCPS reached, the district was directed to immediately end its use of seclusion, overhaul its restraint practices and train staff on appropriate behavioral interventions for students with disabilities.
An active shooter incident that started at a Frederick business park and ended at Fort Detrick left two military service members injured and another dead April 6.
Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, a 38-year-old Navy Hospital Corpsman stationed at Fort Detrick, reportedly shot Navy Hospitalman Casey Nutt, 26, of Germantown, and Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Carlos Portugal, 36, of Frederick, in the 8400 block of Progress Drive around 8:20 a.m., according to police. They were later released from the hospital.
Nutt and Portugal were working inside a warehouse rented and used for storage by the Naval Medical Research Center, Biological Defense Research Directorate, police said. Woldesenbet drove to Fort Detrick after the shooting, where the post’s civilian police fatally shot him after he reportedly displayed a gun.
In October, the Frederick Police Department said Woldesenbet targeted his co-workers, but the agency would not comment on the motive in the ongoing investigation.
For those seeking help to put food on the table during the COVID-19 pandemic, a particular nonprofit became known for distributing food along the Golden Mile.
I Believe in Me and its partners organized weekly food drops outside the Frederick Towne Mall. Through heat and freezing cold, volunteers filled vehicles’ trunks with food.
Aje Hill, executive director of I Believe in Me, told the News-Post in March he estimated the nonprofit served more than 3 million meals to almost 70,000 people.
Over time, the food drops became a place where locals could also get COVID-19 vaccinations and tests, receive a clothing donation or pick up Christmas toys.
“I never thought that being a hope dealer would turn into being a food dealer,” Hill said at a food drop in March. “Being able to do this has helped myself, it’s helped this organization, and it’s helped the mentors.”
Mental health providers saw a surge in caseloads during the COVID-19 pandemic while some therapists struggled with their own burdens.
Lisa Hughes, a clinical social worker and therapist in Frederick and Hagerstown, told the News-Post how her clients increased from 50 to 80. She started working weekends to accommodate doctors and nurses in need of her services. Her phone buzzed often. She wondered if she should quit.
Monique Harris, a licensed professional counselor who runs Blu Haven Wellness Center, hired two more therapists and a virtual assistant in response to the spike in clients. Harris herself dealt with feelings of loneliness.
Jess Albright, of Counseling with Jess, wept when she re-entered her office after the pandemic kept her away for so long.
“I sat there and cried for a few minutes,” Albright said. “Because it has been a year, you know?”
The Frederick Police Department lost what one pastor called a “mountain of a man.”
Lt. Andrew “Stew” Alcorn IV died unexpectedly in his Middletown home Aug. 22. He was 39, and served 14 years with FPD. He was head of the criminal investigations division.
Hundreds of mourners gathered in Frederick for a funeral service to remember the public servant.
“If you were confused, or you felt like you didn’t know what to do, you just fell in line with him,” Sabrina Swann, an FPD crime scene supervisor, said. “And you knew that everything was gonna be OK, and it was all going to be good.”
8. “New documentary short ‘Audible’ is an intimate portrayal of high schoolers attending Maryland School for the Deaf”
In the Netflix documentary, “Audible,” viewers get a glimpse into a pivotal time in the lives of a group of high schoolers at the Maryland School for the Deaf.
The 38-minute coming-of-age story centers on senior Amaree McKenstry, his friends and his football teammates as they fight to reclaim their winning streak while dealing with the suicide of a dear friend.
Director Matt Ogens spoke with the News-Post about the experience.
“I tried not to make something that politicized anything or made it about the deaf community but rather tell a coming-of-age story that just so happens to be about people who are deaf,” he said. “Look at all the relatable touchstones in the film of any high schooler: they play sports, they have relationships, they deal with sexuality and gender, they have dances — and they can dance, and they can play football, and they can cheer.”
After Hurricane Ida crippled sections of Louisiana’s power grid in late August, its remnants dumped torrential rain and unleashed flooding that closed roads and trapped drivers across Frederick County Sept. 1.
The Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services responded to 22 water rescue calls, 56 flooding condition service calls and 13 vehicle accidents by 8:30 p.m. Dozens of roads closed, children had to be rescued from a Frederick County Public Schools bus and Baker Park in Frederick gushed with brown water.
Nearly 1,200 students across Frederick County Public Schools enrolled in the system’s new Blended Virtual Program as of October.
Their teachers are scattered across the county, camped out in home offices, vacant classrooms and colorfully decorated storage closets.
Though virtual school existed in Frederick County long before COVID-19, the pandemic sparked further growth. For some students and teachers, a virtual classroom served their needs better.
“There are some kids who are really going to thrive with this,” said Shabana Sayed, a virtual middle school science teacher, “and who need this type of a learning program.”
Students in the Blended Virtual Program are taught by FCPS teachers, and their schedules mirror that of a traditional school setting. They have specials, virtual field trips, lunch breaks and recess. Learning is mostly synchronous, and they take classes alongside kids from all over the county.
Honorable mentions
The News-Post staff felt we couldn’t let this list go by without mentioning these other stories.
•Beloved Brunswick Police Chief Milton Frech Jr. died unexpectedly at age 56 in his Emmitsburg home March 30.
Frech started his career as a police officer with the Baltimore City Police Department in 1987 and served two years there. He then spent five years with the Frederick Police Department before joining the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in 1993. He retired from the sheriff’s office in 2007 before going to Brunswick as assistant chief. He was appointed chief in 2009 when, to his surprise, the city council voted him in unanimously during a council meeting.
Milton Frech III said his father exemplified the term “community policing.”
•This year also marked the recognition of a Frederick-born fashion icon, Claire McCardell.
A bronze-casting of McCardell was unveiled in Carroll Creek Linear Park in October. The statue represents more than two years of hard work by Frederick sculptor Sarah Hempel Irani and a women-driven team spearheaded by the Frederick Art Club.
McCardell is credited for inventing American sportswear and bringing pockets, ballet flats and hoodies to women nationwide.
