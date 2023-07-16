Griffin, Sheffler, Fogle

From left: John “Jack” Griffin, Robert “Bob” Sheffler, and David A. Fogle

 Photos from Community Foundation of Frederick County

Legendary basketball coach John Wooden said a good coach can change a game, but a great coach can change a life.

I suspect that many folks in Frederick County could point to coaches who have impacted them over the years, by providing structure and encouragement, by pushing them beyond what they thought they were capable of, by showing up and being present regardless of wins and losses, and by being a strong example of mentorship and leadership.

Tags

(1) comment

DickD

I grew up in a small town, in northern New York. Played football four years, wrestling three years and track four years. First string in football two years, Captain my senior year. We had some very good wrestling teams and I never lettered in it. I was best miler in our school for three years, not too good fpr big meets, but good enough for most dual meets. My high school coach said go out for football in college, you won't make it in anything else. I went oit for wrestling and lettered in it.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription