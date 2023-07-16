Legendary basketball coach John Wooden said a good coach can change a game, but a great coach can change a life.
I suspect that many folks in Frederick County could point to coaches who have impacted them over the years, by providing structure and encouragement, by pushing them beyond what they thought they were capable of, by showing up and being present regardless of wins and losses, and by being a strong example of mentorship and leadership.
Coaches change lives every day — in big ways and small. The Community Foundation of Frederick County is excited to shine a light on several individuals who are remembered for their coaching through charitable funds created to carry on their legacy.
If you’ve spent time on the track in Frederick County, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of John “Jack” Griffin.
Griffin graduated from Frederick High School in 1944 and later attended New York University, where he lettered in track, basketball and swimming.
The list of organizations, associations and commissions he either worked with or created in his 30 years of teaching and 60 years of coaching is far too long to list in this column. It includes everything from teaching physical education to creating the Frederick Track Club, coaching Olympic athletes and founding the Deaf Athletic Federation of the United States.
Griffin was Mark Smith’s ninth grade physical education teacher. Smith said Griffin inspired him to become a runner and eventually join the Frederick Track Club, where he flourished.
“I credit Jack with pushing me to heights I had not aspired to as a gangly kid from a dairy farm,” Smith said. “I don’t think I would have ever gotten to the ACC championships or traveled abroad as a runner without Jack’s tutelage.”
In 2017, Earl L. Main established the John “Jack” Griffin Scholarship Fund with the Community Foundation after Griffin died at the age of 90. The fund provides scholarships to graduates of Frederick High School who are studying physical education or a related field.
Longtime Middletown High School soccer coach Robert “Bob” Sheffler is also remembered through a Community Foundation fund.
In 2008, the Coach Bob Sheffler/Middletown High School Soccer Alumni Scholarship Fund was created to provide postsecondary scholarships for Middletown High School soccer athletes.
According to the YMCA of Frederick County’s Sports Hall of Fame, Sheffler enjoyed a 20-year coaching career at Middletown High School and gained respect as the winningest soccer coach in county history.
He was nominated by the National Federation as one of the nation’s most outstanding coaches. Since the fund was created, 17 students have received scholarships, including two in 2023.
The David A. Fogle Fund was founded through his bequest when he died in 2013.
Fogle spent decades coaching and supporting the Frederick National Little League, Frederick Babe Ruth League and FSK Post 11 American Legion team, in addition to other local boosters and clubs. The fund has disbursed more than $3,000 to support Frederick National Little League.
This is just a sampling of the funds held at the Community Foundation to honor the amazing work of some of Frederick County’s most dedicated coaches. What an honor it is to play a role carrying on their legacies, so that their work of impacting others lives on.
Elizabeth Y. Day is president and CEO of The Community Foundation of Frederick County, a nonprofit that connects people who care with causes that matter. It works with individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to carry out their charitable intentions through educational scholarships and grants to nonprofits. To learn more about the Community Foundation, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
I grew up in a small town, in northern New York. Played football four years, wrestling three years and track four years. First string in football two years, Captain my senior year. We had some very good wrestling teams and I never lettered in it. I was best miler in our school for three years, not too good fpr big meets, but good enough for most dual meets. My high school coach said go out for football in college, you won't make it in anything else. I went oit for wrestling and lettered in it.
Log In
