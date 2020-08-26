It was all about breaking barriers and speaking up during Tuesday’s main “S.H.E. Week” event.
The discussion, which was held virtually, focused on women who have been trailblazers in their fields and how they became unstoppable.
This was the second event held during S.H.E. Week which is meant to highlight local female leaders and celebrate overcoming adversity.
Tuesday’s discussion featured four different women across a variety of industries—Andrea Chapdelaine, President of Hood College; Crystal Maguire, President of Winsupply Frederick; Jessica Underwood, founder of JR Capital Build; and Denise Rollins, director of the Whole Heart Center.
Each talked about times in their lives and careers when they either had to have uncomfortable conversations to get what they wanted or times when they had to fight for a seat at the table.
Chapdelaine recalled a story of being passed up for a leadership position in favor of more inexperienced men. She spoke up and was able to gain the position, but she said it’s important to realize that being unstoppable doesn’t always equate to being successful.
“Unstoppable doesn’t mean we always win, it means we don’t give up,” Chapdelaine said.
Maguire, who is an Army veteran, agreed. She told the story of having an uncomfortable conversation with a room full of male commanders about how she was going to continue pumping breastmilk for her newborn while on a training mission.
The result of her conversation was an entire military operation dubbed “Operation Milk Drop” and Maguire made the point that it’s always worth it to ask and make one’s needs known.
“A lot of women tend to shrink sometimes when it comes to uncomfortable conversations, but I learned that maybe’s it’s a really hard conversation and maybe it’s really, really uncomfortable and awkward but it can be really worthwhile,” she said.
Underwood, who became a real estate developer after realizing there were very few women in the field, seemed to have the perfect example of what being unstoppable means to the various women who were watching.
“When you’re on a path to a certain objective the difference between I’m not sure whether this is going to happen for me or not and I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure I get the result I want...that’s unstoppable,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.