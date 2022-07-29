The Community Foundation of Frederick County is offering scholarships to assist students who want to attend sports camps.
Now through Aug. 15, students in grades six through 12 can apply for financial aid scholarships to attend Fall 2022 athletic and sports activities or athletic camps, according to a news release from the foundation.
Applications can be found at ScholarshipsFrederickCounty.com. Applications are due no later than 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average and reside in Frederick County.
Scholarships support participation fees only, according to the foundation. Payment will be made directly to the youth athletic organization and/or reimbursed to the parent/guardian with proof of payment.
The Dustin and Courtney Muse Memorial Fund supports the scholarships.
