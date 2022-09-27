Is there a recession on the horizon?
Some economists say yes — and predict it’s going to be bad — while others say the United States will avoid one altogether. Still others forecast that one will linger for a while, but be relatively shallow.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Is there a recession on the horizon?
Some economists say yes — and predict it’s going to be bad — while others say the United States will avoid one altogether. Still others forecast that one will linger for a while, but be relatively shallow.
But even if the country can't dodge what many fear will follow record levels of inflation, a panel of experts in the life sciences field said on Tuesday they’re optimistic that the Frederick County biohealth sector may be spared from the worst effects of an economic downturn.
With the National Cancer Institute at Fort Detrick and biotechnology companies like Ellume and Kite nearby, the life sciences industry is quickly becoming a cornerstone of Frederick’s economy.
To take a look at how the future economic climate will affect the state and local biohealth sector, a Frederick-based biotechnology company pulled together experts from an array of fields, including real estate, workforce development and investment.
Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill also joined the discussion, which was moderated by I-270 Innovation Labs CEO Luis Rugeles and hosted at the company’s headquarters in Frederick’s Westview Business Park.
Participants touched upon an array of topics that circled around the question of how the local life sciences sector will fare in the economic climate of the next two years.
Although some panelists expressed more worry for the future than others, all said they felt relatively hopeful. The experts pointed to a number of factors that they said will likely give the Frederick County life sciences field a leg up, if there is an economic downturn.
For one, the area’s low cost of living — relative to other biohealth hubs like Bethesda — makes it an attractive place for new businesses to set up shop and others to relocate.
Recent mergers and acquisitions in the biohealth marketplace in Maryland are also a sign that the sector is maturing, said Brad Fackler, vice president of life sciences for the Maryland Tech Council, a Frederick-based technology trade association.
Matthew Holbook, a regional partner at St. Johns Properties — a commercial real estate firm based in Frederick — added that if there is an economic recession, the government will likely open its pocketbook for contractors as a way of stimulating growth.
Sarah Miller, economic development vice president of Rockville-based Biohealth Innovation, said she doesn't want to minimize the toll the pandemic had on small biotechnology companies.
But, at the same time, she said, the pandemic also prompted lots of new investment into biotechnology companies. The life sciences sector is strong, she said.
“Not to be corny, but I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that these folks, every day, are waking up and trying to save lives,” she said.
If there is a recession, she said, policymakers on the state and local levels should not forget to encourage entrepreneurship.
Gill took an optimistic tone when predicting the state’s economic outlook. He forecast state revenues to stagnate, but not plummet.
But he predicted doom if Maryland were to raise taxes or add new business regulations.
“That would put Maryland into a recession,” he said. “That’s what not to do. Because we really do have momentum right now. We’ve got real momentum. What we really want to do is maintain it.”
Follow Angela Roberts on Twitter: @24_angier
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Tesla purchasers should take notice that financing agreements from any bank for the purchase of a new vehicle often expire within thirty days if the purchase is not formally consummated by that time frame, with the latest expiration date bein…
Looking to hire in Frederick? Reach jobseekers in print and online. Email recruitment@newspost.com.
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(1) comment
By all means never raise corporate taxes or have any business regulations.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.