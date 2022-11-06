The group marched away from Frederick High School on Saturday — a collection of robots, Girl Scouts and electric bicycles joined together in a celebration of science and technology.
They made their way down Carroll Parkway and into Baker Park, where volunteers waited at tables.
The parade and exhibits were part of the Maryland STEM Festival, a monthlong celebration of the subjects of science, technology, engineering, and math.
At various events around the state each fall, the festival tries to show children the variety of careers and activities STEM can lead to.
Organizers look at STEM in a very broad sense, aiming to show that's it's not just engineers and biotech workers, said Phil Rogofsky, the festival's founder and executive director.
Volunteers were looking for fun ways to present STEM ideas.
“So we figured, what's better than a parade?” Rogofsky said.
Along West 2nd Street, Mollie Kemp of the Maryland Park Service talked to visitors about the importance of native plants and handed out seeds.
The native plants and pollinators help create habitats and a balanced ecosystem that can support a wide variety of native insects and animals, Kemp said.
“It's all about food webs,” she said.
Staff members from Rocky Gap, Patapsco Valley, and Cunningham Falls state parks were all working the event, Kemp said.
All of the state's parks have native pollinators in them, but that's not enough, she said.
She was giving out seeds, so that people can also plant their own pollinators to help increase the supply.
Sahana Kumar, a biomedical engineering student at Johns Hopkins University, sat at one of the many tables in Baker Park on Saturday.
Kumar is the reigning Miss Westminster, will be competing for the title of Miss Maryland, hoping to move on to compete for Miss America.
But on Saturday, she sat alongside Miss Mount Airy Teen Leslie Speller, showing children how to make a natural lip scrub to remove dead skin from their lips using brown sugar, oil and food coloring.
Too often, science education is reduced to solving a bunch of equations, Kumar said.
But events like Saturday's show students that science can be all kinds of things. They can use the equations they learn to do the types of activities they want.
“That's what really gets kids engaged in science,” Kumar said.
She got involved in STEM through her mother, an engineer, and through being part of her high school's robotics team.
The activities made the material she was learning in class feel more relevant.
“And I just thought, I want to build things for the rest of my life,” she said.
The U.S. has a shortage of students preparing for STEM careers, said James Laport, a software engineer with NASA who attended Saturday's event.
He was at a table with a group of people who had built the tools that fixed the Hubble telescope.
Laport said he goes to lots of events like the one Saturday, and is always looking to encourage students to study STEM subjects.
